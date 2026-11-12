Qatar Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) LNG Expansion And Public Investment Propel Market To USD 66.74 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LNG expansion, public infrastructure and renovations unlock opportunities in green materials, modular builds, digital twins and predictive maintenance.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Qatar Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar construction market size was valued at USD 52.34 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 54.51 billion in 2026 to USD 66.74 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.14% during 2026-2031, supported by large-scale energy developments, sustained government infrastructure spending, urbanization, and growing demand for renovation and modernization.

North Field LNG Expansion Supports Industrial Construction Growth

Qatar's North Field East, South, and West developments are central to the country's industrial construction pipeline. Combined investment across the phases exceeds USD 50 billion, with the projects expected to increase LNG production capacity from 77 mtpa to 142 mtpa by 2030. This expansion is generating substantial demand for civil works, marine-jetty construction, mechanical-erection services, specialized engineering, and green-construction materials.

Each phase incorporates carbon-capture technology designed to reduce project emissions by 25%. The developments are expected to employ a peak onsite workforce of 45,000 people and require more than 600,000 m of concrete, strengthening demand for regional ready-mix producers and construction service providers. Major contracts awarded to Saipem, McDermott, Technip Energies, and Larsen & Toubro also reinforce Qatar's position as a global center for mega-scale LNG construction.

Government Investment Drives Long-Term Infrastructure Development

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy allocates USD 85 billion to infrastructure through 2030. The investment pipeline is supporting construction activity across transportation, sanitation, utilities, and public facilities. Ashghal's Major Expressway Programme includes 45 km of sewer tunnels and 70 km of interceptor sewers, creating opportunities in tunneling, geotechnical services, smart maintenance, and project management.

Public procurement is increasingly emphasizing lifecycle asset-management, digital-twin platforms, and predictive maintenance. Programme-management partnerships with international firms such as Parsons and AECOM are also supporting the adoption of global best practices while developing local capabilities. Rapid urbanization and government support for modular construction are expected to further increase demand for efficient delivery methods and advanced building technologies.

Material Price Volatility Remains a Key Challenge

Despite the positive Qatar construction market outlook, dependence on imported cement clinker, steel rebar, and specialty facades exposes contractors to freight volatility and foreign-exchange risks. Qatar Primary Materials Company's berth expansion is expected to increase annual capacity to 30 million t by 2026, helping address aggregate demand. However, the potential depletion of local sand reserves within five years may create additional supply pressure.

Contractors are responding through hedging strategies and indexed contract clauses, although material and transportation costs continue to affect margins. The post-World-Cup real-estate correction is also moderating demand for selected commercial developments, requiring companies to focus on high-value infrastructure, energy, renovation, and specialized construction opportunities.

Commercial Construction Leads While Energy Infrastructure Expands Rapidly

Commercial construction accounted for 34.89% of the Qatar construction market in 2025, supported by office towers and mixed-use projects such as the Lusail Financial District. Energy-linked infrastructure is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector, recording a CAGR of 4.87% through 2031. Sovereign wealth investment and efforts to position Doha as a regional financial center continue to support market resilience.

Industrial and logistics construction is benefiting from higher cargo activity at New Hamad Port, while planned data-center and fintech campuses are broadening the commercial development pipeline. Hospitality investment is also shifting from stadium-adjacent projects toward all-inclusive desert resorts and medical-tourism facilities.

Renovation and Retrofit Activity Gains Momentum

New construction held a 74.25% market share in 2025, but renovation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% through 2031. Demand is being driven by upgrades to early-2000s buildings, post-World-Cup assets, commercial towers, stadiums, and transportation facilities.

Stadiums are being converted into multi-purpose venues, creating demand for facade retrofits and MEP reconfigurations. Older commercial towers are integrating smart building-management systems to improve energy performance and align with the Global Sustainability Assessment System. Contractors are also using digital twins, laser scanning, and pre-fabricated components to reduce downtime during complex renovation projects. These trends are diversifying revenue opportunities and raising quality, efficiency, and sustainability standards across the Qatar construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government mega-investment pipeline (QNV 2030)

4.2.2 North Field LNG & transport mega-projects

4.2.3 Rapid urbanisation & population growth

4.2.4 Adoption of modular/off-site construction

4.2.5 AI & data-centre infrastructure boom

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile construction-material prices

4.3.2 Post-World-Cup real-estate correction

4.3.3 Slow PPP-framework implementation

4.3.4 Skilled-labour gap for advanced methods

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Qatar with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Doha

5.5.2 Lusail

5.5.3 Al Wakrah

5.5.4 Rest of Qatar

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Al Ali Engineering Co. W.L.L

6.4.2 Al Balagh Trading & Contracting

6.4.3 Arabian Construction Company

6.4.4 Al Darwish Engineering Co.

6.4.5 AL Huda Engineering Works

6.4.6 Al Jaber Engineering

6.4.7 Al Seal Contracting & Trading

6.4.8 Al Sraiya Holding Group

6.4.9 Alcat Contracting Company

6.4.10 ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC

6.4.11 HBK Contracting Co. W.L.L

6.4.12 QDVC

6.4.13 Redco International

6.4.14 Midmac Contracting Co.

6.4.15 UrbaCon Trading & Contracting (UCC)

6.4.16 Qatar Building Company (QBC)

6.4.17 Boom Construction Company

6.4.18 Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC)

6.4.19 Gulf Contracting Co.

6.4.20 Larsen & Toubro (Qatar Ops.)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 Green & Smart-Building Demand

7.3 Digital Twin & BIM Integration

7.4 Expansion into non-hydrocarbon clusters

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