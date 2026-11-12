Challenged Athletes Foundation's 20Th Heroes, Heart & Hope Gala Raises More Than $3 Million To Expand Access To Sport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone New York celebration honors Gregg S. and Marcella Hymowitz and celebrates 20 years of impact, community, and opportunity through sport

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) raised more than $3 million at its 20th Heroes, Heart & Hope Gala on November 5 at the Waldorf Astoria New York. The milestone celebration honored Gregg S. and Marcella Hymowitz and brought together Paralympic champions, young athletes, and supporters to celebrate two decades of expanding opportunities for people with physical disabilities through sport. Held in the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom, where the event first began, the evening brought CAF's Power in Motion theme to life through athlete storytelling, dance, and connections spanning generations.

The setting was a New York landmark; the stories reached from mountain slopes to school playing fields. A first sit ski that opened a path to Paralympic gold. A young swimmer with limb loss who treasured new friendships as much as her medals. A three-year-old discovering sport with his first prosthetic leg and an older athlete by his side. Together, their experiences showed how the opportunity to play can grow into confidence, belonging, and a lifetime of possibility.

“Twenty years ago, I started Heroes, Heart & Hope to build something that would make my dad proud. I never could have imagined what this event would become,” said Scott Stackman, CAF Board member and founder and chair of Heroes, Heart & Hope.“To raise more than $3 million in one night is incredible, but what means the most to me is seeing the families, friendships, and community that have grown out of this event. We've watched kids grow up, athletes become mentors, and people who came here as strangers become lifelong friends. And there are still so many athletes waiting for their chance. That's why we keep doing this.”

Over the past 20 years, Heroes, Heart & Hope has become a cornerstone of CAF's fundraising efforts in the Northeast, helping expand access to sport through grants, sports clinics, events, and CAF's Northeast School Program. CAF has funded more than 4,500 grants in the region, creating opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities to pursue their goals.

Honorees Gregg S. and Marcella Hymowitz were celebrated for their generosity and commitment to creating opportunities for others. Marcella's background as a dancer, choreographer, and creative director brought a personal connection to the evening's focus on movement and inclusion. The celebration also featured a performance by ILL-Abilities dancers Jean Sok and Kujo, joined by three New York dancers, challenging perceptions of disability through dance.

Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka recalled receiving his first sit ski through CAF after an accident left him with paralysis as a teenager. That first sit ski helped him get started in Para alpine skiing and set him on a path to Paralympic gold. His story showed what early support can make possible, long before an athlete knows where the sport might take them.

The program also traced the connections between generations of CAF athletes. Paralympian Sarah Reinertsen introduced Morgan Pixley, a young athlete she has mentored through their shared experience of limb loss. As Morgan has grown in sport, she has begun encouraging younger athletes herself. Morgan shared her experiences in swimming, diving, soccer, and mountain biking, including winning seven gold medals in her age group and classification at the Hartford Nationals this summer. But for Morgan, the highlight was making new friends.

“CAF has given me a community of people who know what it feels like to be me,” said Pixley.

The evening's message came into focus when three-year-old Miles joined Morgan onstage. Just two weeks earlier, the pair participated together in the Kids Run & Roll at CAF's San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Standing together in the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom, they represented the next generation of CAF athletes and the importance of mentorship, friendship, and community in creating opportunities through sport.

To date, Heroes, Heart & Hope has raised over $34 million to help Challenged Athletes Foundation expand access to sport for people with physical disabilities. Proceeds from the gala support grants for adaptive sports equipment, including running prostheses, sports wheelchairs, and handcycles, as well as coaching, training, travel, and sports clinics. This year's event builds on that legacy, helping more athletes across the Northeast and beyond get the equipment and support they need to participate in sport.

To support athletes with physical disabilities in the Northeast and beyond, donations to Heroes, Heart & Hope are still being accepted at challengedathletes.org/hhhdonation.

For photos and video footage of the evening, please click here: Heroes, Heart & Hope Media Kit

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches quality of life. For more than three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $200 million and fulfilled nearly 60,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

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Challenged Athletes Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Heroes, Heart & Hope at Waldorf Astoria New York Morgan Pixley and Miles Receive a Standing Ovation at CAF's Heroes, Heart & Hope Gala

CONTACT: Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570...