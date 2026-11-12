Elligint Health Acquires Laguna Health, Adding Conversational AI For Health Plan Care Management

Elligint Health

Laguna Health

Laguna keeps its brand & will be offered on its own & together with Helios® by Elligint Health, giving care teams AI for every stage of the member conversation

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elligint Health, a provider of care management and utilization management technology for health plans, today announced that it has acquired Laguna Health, a conversational AI company built for health plan, care management and other front-line healthcare staff. Laguna will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Elligint Health and will keep its name, products and website.Care managers spend much of their day on documentation instead of with members, and most health plan supervisors can review only a small sample of those conversations. Laguna turns every member conversation into documentation, quality review and insight, measured against each plan's own clinical standards, inside Helios, where care and utilization management teams already do their work.Laguna's products include:. Laguna Companion, an AI co-pilot that prepares care managers before calls, supports them during member conversations and automates post-call documentation. Laguna Insight, which reviews every call against a plan's own standards instead of a small sample, and was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. LISA, Laguna's agentic AI assistant for autonomous member outreach, assessment and warm handoff to care teamsLaguna's AI documents member conversations with 99% clinical content accuracy. A multi-state health plan cut documentation time by 66%, as reported in a published customer case study, and Laguna's approach is supported by a peer-reviewed randomized controlled trial in the Journal of Healthcare Management.Health plans can use Laguna products on their own, inside the care management systems they already run, with no integration required to go live, or together with Helios. Over time, Elligint Health plans to connect Laguna's AI with Helios, starting with Laguna Companion, while continuing to offer each product independently.Customers of both companies will continue working with their current teams. Yoni Shtein, Laguna's co-founder, will continue to lead Laguna Health as its CEO."Health plans want AI that helps care teams in their daily work, and they want proof that it's accurate and safe," said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health. "Laguna has that proof today. It's a safe, low-risk, high-return use of AI, proven with health plans. It works inside the systems plans already use, and each plan stays in full control, with Laguna configured to its own workflows and protocols. Helios runs the work. Laguna makes every conversation count. Together, we can bring AI into care management faster than either company could alone.""Our customers chose Laguna because it gives care managers time back with members and gives leaders a clear view of every conversation," said Yoni Shtein. "Elligint shares our belief that AI should support care managers, not replace them. With Elligint Health's reach across health plans, we can bring Laguna to many more care teams, and our customers keep the product, team and brand they know."To learn more about Elligint Health and Laguna Health visitAbout Elligint HealthElligint Health provides the performance engine for modern health plans and risk-bearing organizations, built on an ecosystem of smarter tech, actionable insights and expanded capabilities. Elligint Health brings together Heliosfor care management and utilization management, Advanced Analytics for performance insight, the Helios Partner Ecosystem, and Laguna Health's conversational AI for care teams. With more than 13 million lives managed across all 50 states, Elligint Health helps payer and provider teams transform operations, anticipate change and accelerate smarter care. Learn more at .About Laguna HealthLaguna Health - an Elligint Health company - offers conversational AI for payer care management. Health plans use Laguna Companion, Laguna Insight and LISA to document member conversations, review every call against their own clinical standards, and extend their care teams' reach, all inside the systems they already use. Founded in 2020 by Yoni Shtein and Yael Peled Adam, Laguna has offices in Edison, NJ, and Tel Aviv. Laguna Health's institutional investors include Pitango HealthTech, LionBird, A-Squared Ventures, HC9 Ventures and SemperVirens. Learn more at .Media Contact:

Dylan Souza, Interim VP, Marketing

Elligint Health

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Elligint Health Acquires Laguna Health, Adding Conversational AI for Health Plan Care Management News Provided By Elligint Health November 12, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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