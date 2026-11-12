International Media Festival Of The Palm Beaches Announces Inaugural April 2027 Festival
to celebrating entertainment, culture and innovation, today announced its inaugural festival, scheduled
for April 13 to 15, 2027, in Palm Beach County, Florida. The festival aims to establish Palm Beach County
as a premier international destination where the media industries converge with luxury, finance,
technology and business.
The announcement follows an intimate, invitation-only launch dinner held November 11 at Tutto Mare
in Palm Beach, bringing together community leaders, distinguished guests and supporters to introduce
the festival's vision.
Co-founded by filmmaker, producer and media entrepreneur Christian Tureaud and Emmy Award
winning designer and producer Birgit C. Muller, IMFPB will celebrate six interconnected pillars: Film and
Television, Art, Music, Fashion, Sports, and Finance and Technology. The festival will bring together
filmmakers, artists, musicians, designers, athletes, entrepreneurs, investors and technology innovators
to encourage collaboration, create new opportunities and shape the future of media and
entertainment.
A Vision Rooted in Palm Beach County
"Having grown up in Palm Beach, I've witnessed firsthand the extraordinary transformation of Palm
Beach County over the years," said Christian Tureaud, Co-Founder of IMFPB. "Creating this festival is an
opportunity for me to give back to the community that helped shape my life. With Palm Beach County
emerging as Wall Street South and becoming an increasingly important center for business, finance
and technology, we have a unique opportunity to bring together the worlds of media, entertainment,
art, culture and innovation in a way that few destinations can."
"We envision a festival that feels both personal and international," said Birgit C. Muller, Co-Founder of
IMFPB. "Palm Beach County offers an extraordinary environment where fashion, luxury, film, art, music,
sports and business intersect. Our goal is to create meaningful connections between talent, cultural
leaders, and the people and organizations who can help bring their visions to life."
Where Media Meets Capital
Unlike traditional film festivals, IMFPB will connect the media and entertainment industries with the
capital and innovation driving their future, fostering educational programming, creative collaboration
and meaningful connections among talent, entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. As a public
charity, IMFPB is committed to supporting educational initiatives and emerging creative talent, and to
working with local nonprofit and community organizations throughout the year.
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, the oceanfront resort in Manalapan; SPEND IN, an international luxury
lifestyle publication; and the Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF), a nonprofit dedicated to
strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, are among the
festival's early sponsors and partners. Additional programming, talent, venues and partners will be
announced in the coming months. For more information, visit .
About the International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches
The International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches (IMFPB) is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to
establishing Palm Beach County, Florida, as an international destination celebrating film and television, art, music, fashion and luxury, sports, and finance and technology. Through its annual festival,
educational and cultural programming and community partnerships, IMFPB seeks to support emerging
talent and generate lasting cultural, educational and economic opportunities. Instagram:
@palmbeachmediafest.
About the Founders
Christian Tureaud, co-founder, is a filmmaker, producer and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of
experience spanning film, television, sports, entertainment, media and technology. His film credits
include The Perfect Game, The Hornet's Nest, Citizen Soldier, Running the Sahara and Above the Best.
In 1995 he founded CyberAction, a pioneer of digital collectibles, with licensing agreements including
MLB, MLS and Star Trek. He continues to produce film and television and is Founder and CEO of Digital
Legends, an AI- and intellectual property-driven sports and entertainment company.
Birgit C. Muller, co-founder, is a three-time Emmy Award-winning designer and producer whose career
spans fashion, luxury, film, television and international business. Beginning her career with Conde
Nast's Miss Vogue in Munich, she worked as a photo editor and stylist in Malibu before building a
career in Hollywood costume design and production, with credits for Sony, Paramount, Disney and
Warner Bros. She has also served as Executive Director and event producer of the British American
Business Council Los Angeles, bringing extensive experience in international partnerships, cultural
programming and luxury events.
About Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a Forbes Five-Star oceanfront luxury resort on seven acres of private
beachfront in Manalapan, Palm Beach County, Florida.
About SPEND IN
SPEND IN is an international luxury lifestyle and travel publication published by Global Luxury
Communications since 2003, serving executives, entrepreneurs, private banking clients and members
of luxury hotels and private clubs.
About Community-Police Relations Foundation
The Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve through
charitable outreach, community engagement and programs that promote mutual trust and
understanding.
Birgit C Muller
International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches
+1 310-308-2847
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