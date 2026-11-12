International Media Festival Of The Palm Beaches Announces Inaugural April 2027 Festival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new 501(c)(3) aims to establish Palm Beach County as an international destination where media, entertainment, luxury, finance and technology converge.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches (IMFPB), a new 501(c)(3) public charity dedicatedto celebrating entertainment, culture and innovation, today announced its inaugural festival, scheduledfor April 13 to 15, 2027, in Palm Beach County, Florida. The festival aims to establish Palm Beach Countyas a premier international destination where the media industries converge with luxury, finance,technology and business.The announcement follows an intimate, invitation-only launch dinner held November 11 at Tutto Marein Palm Beach, bringing together community leaders, distinguished guests and supporters to introducethe festival's vision.Co-founded by filmmaker, producer and media entrepreneur Christian Tureaud and Emmy Awardwinning designer and producer Birgit C. Muller, IMFPB will celebrate six interconnected pillars: Film andTelevision, Art, Music, Fashion, Sports, and Finance and Technology. The festival will bring togetherfilmmakers, artists, musicians, designers, athletes, entrepreneurs, investors and technology innovatorsto encourage collaboration, create new opportunities and shape the future of media andentertainment.A Vision Rooted in Palm Beach County"Having grown up in Palm Beach, I've witnessed firsthand the extraordinary transformation of PalmBeach County over the years," said Christian Tureaud, Co-Founder of IMFPB. "Creating this festival is anopportunity for me to give back to the community that helped shape my life. With Palm Beach Countyemerging as Wall Street South and becoming an increasingly important center for business, financeand technology, we have a unique opportunity to bring together the worlds of media, entertainment,art, culture and innovation in a way that few destinations can.""We envision a festival that feels both personal and international," said Birgit C. Muller, Co-Founder ofIMFPB. "Palm Beach County offers an extraordinary environment where fashion, luxury, film, art, music,sports and business intersect. Our goal is to create meaningful connections between talent, culturalleaders, and the people and organizations who can help bring their visions to life."Where Media Meets CapitalUnlike traditional film festivals, IMFPB will connect the media and entertainment industries with thecapital and innovation driving their future, fostering educational programming, creative collaborationand meaningful connections among talent, entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. As a publiccharity, IMFPB is committed to supporting educational initiatives and emerging creative talent, and toworking with local nonprofit and community organizations throughout the year.Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, the oceanfront resort in Manalapan; SPEND IN, an international luxurylifestyle publication; and the Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF), a nonprofit dedicated tostrengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, are among thefestival's early sponsors and partners. Additional programming, talent, venues and partners will beannounced in the coming months. For more information, visit .About the International Media Festival of The Palm BeachesThe International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches (IMFPB) is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated toestablishing Palm Beach County, Florida, as an international destination celebrating film and television, art, music, fashion and luxury, sports, and finance and technology. Through its annual festival,educational and cultural programming and community partnerships, IMFPB seeks to support emergingtalent and generate lasting cultural, educational and economic opportunities. Instagram:@palmbeachmediafest.About the FoundersChristian Tureaud, co-founder, is a filmmaker, producer and entrepreneur with more than 30 years ofexperience spanning film, television, sports, entertainment, media and technology. His film creditsinclude The Perfect Game, The Hornet's Nest, Citizen Soldier, Running the Sahara and Above the Best.In 1995 he founded CyberAction, a pioneer of digital collectibles, with licensing agreements includingMLB, MLS and Star Trek. He continues to produce film and television and is Founder and CEO of DigitalLegends, an AI- and intellectual property-driven sports and entertainment company.Birgit C. Muller, co-founder, is a three-time Emmy Award-winning designer and producer whose careerspans fashion, luxury, film, television and international business. Beginning her career with CondeNast's Miss Vogue in Munich, she worked as a photo editor and stylist in Malibu before building acareer in Hollywood costume design and production, with credits for Sony, Paramount, Disney andWarner Bros. She has also served as Executive Director and event producer of the British AmericanBusiness Council Los Angeles, bringing extensive experience in international partnerships, culturalprogramming and luxury events.About Eau Palm Beach Resort & SpaEau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a Forbes Five-Star oceanfront luxury resort on seven acres of privatebeachfront in Manalapan, Palm Beach County, Florida.About SPEND INSPEND IN is an international luxury lifestyle and travel publication published by Global LuxuryCommunications since 2003, serving executives, entrepreneurs, private banking clients and membersof luxury hotels and private clubs.About Community-Police Relations FoundationThe Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated tostrengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve throughcharitable outreach, community engagement and programs that promote mutual trust andunderstanding.

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International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches

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International Media Festival of The Palm Beaches Announces Inaugural April 2027 Festival News Provided By BCM Services Group Corp November 12, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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