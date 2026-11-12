STR Awarded U.S. Space Force Agreement To Advance Space-Based Air Moving Target Indicator Capabilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Mark Luettgen, President & CEO of STRWOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STR, a national security technology company specializing in advanced information processing systems, has been awarded an agreement from the U.S. Space Force's Space-Based Sensing and Targeting (SBST) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE). The agreement will support on-orbit demonstration to advance Space-Based Air Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) capabilities.This effort combines STR's experience in radar systems and signal processing, ground infrastructure, and space systems expertise with commercial technology from AST SpaceMobile including its next generation BlueBird satellites. The effort will demonstrate technologies intended to support space-based air moving target indication and help advance SB-AMTI capabilities."STR built its reputation on radar signal processing and national-security missions. This effort pairs that depth with commercial technology and expertise that can be applied rapidly," said Mark Luettgen, President & CEO of STR. "Space-based sensing has the potential to strengthen how the military develops awareness of air activity in contested environments, and this demonstration will help assess relevant capabilities on an accelerated timeline."About STRSTR is a national security technology company that delivers classified information processing systems. The company develops the algorithms, waveforms, software, hardware, and mission systems that turn signals into decisions and effects across every domain, and its combination of exceptional talent, deep mission understanding, and classified customer trust puts it at the center of some of the most critical technology work in national security.For more information, visit and follow STR on LinkedIn.

Lillian Marcoux

STR (Systems & Technology Research)

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STR Awarded U.S. Space Force Agreement to Advance Space-Based Air Moving Target Indicator Capabilities News Provided By STR (Systems & Technology Research) November 12, 2026, 15:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.