HM Amit Shah Reviews Delhi Security At Police HQ

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting on law and order and policing, along with Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, at the Delhi Police Headquarters, a source said on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and senior officials, came on the eve of Chhath Puja festivities, which will continue till November 16.

The Union Home Minister, sources said, discussed the Delhi Police's crowd management strategy and the security arrangement for the festival that involves lakhs of devotees across over 1,400 ghats.

The Home Minister had held a security review meeting at the police headquarters last month as well.

During the meeting on October 24, the Union Home Minister was updated on the police strategies for checking drug trafficking, organised crime and traffic congestion.

The Minister also reviewed measures for women's safety.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu visited Rajinder Nagar Police Station to meet and greet personnel on Diwali duty.

“Spending the festive evening away from their families to keep our neighbourhoods safe is a sacrifice that deserves our deepest appreciation. Commended their vigilance, readiness and unwavering commitment to duty, and extended warm Diwali wishes to all. Their service helps Delhi celebrate safely and peacefully,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.

During his Diwali day engagements, the Lieutenant Governor also visited specialised police booths for women.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“A Diwali visit to the Pink Booths opposite IP College and in Kamla Nagar, interacting with our dedicated @DelhiPolice women personnel.”

“Exchanged festive greetings and appreciated their round-the-clock vigilance in making public spaces and academic hubs safer, more accessible and reassuring for women. Commended their unwavering commitment to duty, especially during the festive season,” wrote Sandhu.