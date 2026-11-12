Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrates Assam-Meghalaya Bonds At Wangala Festival's Golden Jubilee

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday joined the golden jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya's iconic Wangala Festival, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural, historical and emotional bonds shared by the two neighbouring Northeastern states.

Chief Minister Sarma attended the 50th edition of the Garo community's traditional harvest festival as the chief guest at the Garo Heritage Village in West Garo Hills district.

The celebrations witnessed a spectacular display of indigenous culture, with around 1,000 drums and 2,000 dancers participating in the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, the Assam Chief Minister said Wangala provided a unique platform for the people of Assam and Meghalaya to celebrate their common heritage and further strengthen people-to-people connections.

"The relationship between Assam and Meghalaya is not confined to geographical boundaries. It is built on a shared history, culture and emotions," CM Sarma said.

Calling upon the younger generation to remain connected to their roots, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of preserving mother tongues, traditional practices and cultural identities while embracing modern education, technology and emerging professional opportunities.

Chief Minister Sarma said festivals such as Wangala represent much more than cultural performances or tourist attractions.

Describing the festival as a reflection of indigenous knowledge and traditional wisdom, he added that such living traditions showcase communities' close relationship with nature, their beliefs and their way of life.

The golden jubilee edition marks 50 years of the Wangala Festival, which began in 1975 at Chandmari Playground in Tura with just 10 drums.

The event later grew into a major cultural celebration, with the number of drums increased to 100 following a suggestion by former Meghalaya Chief Minister Captain Williamson A. Sangma.

Popularly known as the 100 Drums Festival, Wangala is the principal harvest festival of the Garo community and is celebrated to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

Chief Minister Sarma also referred to Assam government's initiatives to preserve indigenous faith and culture, including the creation of a dedicated department for the purpose.

The four-day festival, being held from November 11 to 14, was also attended by Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Timothy D. Shira and Wangala Festival Committee President Ronald Reckman Sangma.