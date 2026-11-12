'Doors Open For Those Willing To Join Us': Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Offer To Other Opposition Parties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) President Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday said that he is willing to keep "doors open" to include any other opposition party in the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance he has set up with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM for the 20227UP elections, if they are open to it

Azad's remark is seen in reference to the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, which are currently engaged in seat-sharing deliberations as part of the INDIA bloc, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Earlier on Thursday, the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and the AIMIM announced the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance to contest the UP elections, with Azad being declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to IANS, Azad said: "We have not announced the seat-sharing arrangement yet because we have kept our doors open. If they (opposition parties) wish to join us, we will give them their due share and respect."

He mentioned that the alliance will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while asserting that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' aims to serve the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and ensure that their fundamental rights are protected.

"We want to ensure that people live with dignity and respect, receive proper healthcare, have access to quality education for their children, and enjoy a better quality of life," he said.

The Azad Samaj Party chief further said that the alliance aims to remove legal hurdles like "bribes taken to get work done in government offices".

"People are the real masters in a democracy. We will ensure that their rights and dignity are respected. Also, we will work on women empowerment and their safety, employment for youth and farmers' issues among other things," he stated, adding that these are firm commitments backed by strong determination and not just promises.

Moreover, Azad asserted that what has not happened in Uttar Pradesh so far "will now be achieved".

"Within one year, people will realise that the leaders they have empowered are delivering on their commitments, with every single vote being valued. Instead of following politics of religion, we will practise issue-based politics," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Owaisi also told reporters that the alliance is willing to include more parties if they are willing to join.

"Our Chief Ministerial candidate, Chandrashekhar Azad, has said that any other party wishing to join the alliance, whether it is part of the INDIA bloc or any other alliance, is welcome to do so. He has also said that he is ready to bear the losses himself. Everyone should come together so that we can stop the injustice taking place in Uttar Pradesh," he said.