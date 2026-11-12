Modern Agricultural Research Must Be Prioritised To Overcome Climate Change Challenges: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Nov 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the agriculture sector is bearing the brunt of climate change, with irregular rainfall and water scarcity creating new challenges for farming.

Overcoming these challenges requires research, developing skilled human resources, innovation, and novelty. It is essential to prioritise technologies that yield more with less water, climate-resilient crops, and modern agricultural research.

He asserted that establishing premier agricultural colleges is also necessary.

He was speaking at a program held at Kawadak in Ramtek taluka, where the Late Datta Meghe Memorial Gallery, Nandkishor Jaiswal College of Agriculture, and Shalinitai Datta Meghe Veterinary Hospital-operated by the Shri Datta Meghe Foundation, Nagpur.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that this year, the El Niño effect and adverse conditions caused by rainfall dealt a severe blow to crops. Therefore, it is necessary to develop crops that can withstand climate stress and deliver good yields even with less water. Modern technology must be developed through agricultural universities and applied directly in farming.

He stated that scientific research and its practical application are needed the most in the agriculture sector. Along with farming, animal husbandry is a vital pillar of support for farmers and serves as an important complement to agriculture. Indigenous cows are not only important for milk production but also play a crucial role in the entire agricultural ecosystem. Hence, there is a need to empower livestock farmers through the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds, modern treatment methods for livestock, and research.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that state-of-the-art veterinary facilities will give a new direction to this sector. These educational and health initiatives established in Ramtek through the Meghe Foundation will boost agricultural research, animal husbandry, and employment generation in rural areas.

The Chief Minister added that these institutions will make a significant contribution to the development of Ramtek.

On this occasion, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat stated that every nation should think along the lines that its own development should lead to the development of the world.

“We are all components of the same universe alongside nature, not its owners. In this sense, we are interdependent. Consequently, our outlook on life should not be just about my life, but everyone's life. For this, humans must exercise some restraint in their own lives and show a new path of development to today's world. The entire world is looking towards India from that perspective today,” he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there is a massive opportunity for the growth of the dairy business in Vidarbha, and there is a need to focus on conserving indigenous cattle breeds and increasing milk production through modern technology.

Efforts are underway to promote the dairy business in Vidarbha through Mother Dairy, and a Rs 1,000 crore project is nearing completion.

Expressing regret that milk production across the entire Vidarbha region is lower compared to Kolhapur, he noted that dairy farming, goat rearing, and animal husbandry can become important sources of income for farmers.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal stated that the late Datta Meghe established educational institutions in Nagpur and Wardha, producing thousands of doctors and engineers. Now, alongside technology, the Meghe family has stepped into the fields of agriculture and livestock.