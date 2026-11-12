Tom Holland Talks About How 'The Odyssey' Will Shape Up His Filmography

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland, who has starred in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and the Christopher Nolan directorial 'The Odyssey', which are 2 of this year's biggest-grossing films, has anticipated the implication of 'The Odyssey' on his career.

The actor graced the screening of Nolan's Greek epic in London on Thursday. When asked what he had taken away from the experience, he said,“I'd probably say it's confidence and an ambition to see what else is out there for me”.

He further mentioned,“I've been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I'm doing next. He's given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don't know if I had before and I'm very grateful that that is something that I can take away from this”.

The actor, who essayed the role of Odysseus' son Telemachus, said that while he has also learned a lot from his fellow actors (which included his wife Zendaya) and crew members, he would be going into his next project“with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence in what I think I can do” thanks to Nolan's film.

Actor Robert Pattinson, who plays the scheming Antinous in 'The Odyssey' joined Tom at the screening in London, where he also reflected on working with Nolan and his wife and producing partner Emma Nolan, saying the couple make filmmaking look“effortless”.