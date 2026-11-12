Vodafone Idea's Q2 Loss Widens To Rs 5,975 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Vodafone Idea Limited on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 5,975 crore for the second quarter of FY27, widening from a loss of Rs 3,747 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27), primarily due to an exceptional loss arising from the remeasurement of earmarked settlement shares.

The telecom operator said the September-quarter performance was impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 462 crore related to mark-to-market remeasurement of settlement shares, according to its stock exchange filing.

In contrast, the June quarter had benefited from an exceptional gain of Rs 1,611 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 11,884 crore during the September quarter from Rs 11,689 crore in the June quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

However, operating performance moderated slightly, with EBITDA declining 1.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,981 crore from Rs 5,034 crore in the previous quarter.

As a result, EBITDA margin contracted by 120 basis points to 41.9 per cent from 43.1 per cent.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key industry metric, stood at Rs 180 in the September quarter compared with Rs 195 in the preceding quarter, as per its filing.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said the company's focus remains firmly on execution and that the quarter reflected continued progress on its strategic priorities.

He highlighted improving subscriber additions, network expansion and an enhanced customer experience as key drivers of operational performance.

Vodafone Idea's total subscriber base rose to 194.4 million during the quarter from 193.1 million in the June quarter.

Its postpaid customer base increased to 33.9 million from 31.9 million, marking the strongest quarterly postpaid subscriber addition in nine quarters.

The company ended the quarter with 131 million 4G and 5G subscribers, compared with 127.8 million a year earlier.

Average daily data consumption rose 27.1 per cent year-on-year to 93.6 petabytes per day, it said in its filing.