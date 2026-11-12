Gujarat: Civic Body Collects Over 19,500 Tonnes Of Festival Waste In Four Days

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Ahmedabad recorded a sharp rise in waste generation during the Diwali festivities, with more than 19,500 metric tonnes of garbage collected and disposed of by the civic body between Dhanteras and Bhai Beej, compared with 12,980 metric tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s Solid Waste Management Department conducted a special cleanliness drive across the city during the festive period, deploying more than 9,500 permanent sanitation workers and over 2,500 workers associated with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to manage the additional waste generated by celebrations.

According to the civic body, 5,312 metric tonnes of waste were collected on Diwali, 5,160 metric tonnes on the Gujarati New Year, 4,583 metric tonnes on the day after the New Year and 4,445 metric tonnes on Bhai Beej.

The total exceeded 19,500 metric tonnes, marking a substantial increase over the previous year's figure.

The waste included firecracker remnants and other garbage generated during celebrations, which accumulated on roads, public spaces and around residential societies.

To manage the increased workload, more than 2,000 sanitation workers were deployed for special night-time cleaning operations.

The AMC also formed over 150 dedicated teams to undertake litter picking and remove firecracker waste from different parts of the city.

The civic body used modern cleaning machinery and specialised waste-collection vehicles to clear major roads, public places and residential areas. Night-time cleaning operations were organised to ensure that roads were cleared by the following morning.

The sanitation workforce continued operations throughout the festive period, including public holidays, to maintain cleanliness across the city.

While residents celebrated Diwali with their families, sanitation workers remained on duty to clear the waste generated by the festivities.