MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: Young athletes continued to deliver strong performances on Day 4 of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena on Thursday, with boys and girls competing in the Youth Grey, Yellow, Orange, and Green belt categories. The day featured closely contested matches between athletes representing local and international clubs and academies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

Large numbers of families and fans turned out to support the athletes, who demonstrated great technical skills in controlling opponents, moving between positions and adapting to different styles during matches. Their performances highlighted the importance of age-group competitions in identifying promising talent and preparing athletes for higher levels of competition.

The day's competitions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency; H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE; and Federation Board Members H.E. Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi and Humaid Al Ketbi; Fahad Al Shamsi, secretary General of the Federation, along with other officials and representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said,“Supporting young athletes is one of our main priorities. We want to give them regular opportunities to compete, gain experience and improve their skills, contributing to the overall development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

“The championship plays an important role in this by bringing together athletes from different countries and backgrounds. The growing international participation shows how far the championship has come over the years. It also reflects the trust that athletes, clubs and academies around the world have in Abu Dhabi as a host of major jiu-jitsu events. This helps us reach new audiences and encourage more young people to take up the sport.”

The strong international participation also highlighted the championship's growing reputation around the world, with young athletes travelling to Abu Dhabi from different countries alongside their parents and families. For many, the championship offers not only the opportunity to compete internationally but also a chance to enjoy Abu Dhabi as a family.

The presence of athletes and families from different countries reflects Abu Dhabi's appeal as a destination for major international sporting events. The championship also brings people from different cultures together, giving them an opportunity to share their traditions and experience Abu Dhabi's renowned hospitality.

Medals were awarded to the top finishers across the different belt and weight categories following closely contested matches.

UAE athlete Maryam Al Suwaidi of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club won silver in the girls' yellow belt 75 kg division.“I am happy to win silver at this championship. It has been a great experience, and I will keep training hard so I can come back next year and compete for gold,” Al Suwaidi said.

Patrick Parker of Gracie Barra Angola, who won gold in the boys' orange belt 50 kg division, said,“I am very happy to win gold in Abu Dhabi. I got to compete against athletes from different countries and learn a lot from the experience. I hope to come back next year and compete again.”

The youth competitions conclude on Friday, November 13, before the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival for children begins on Saturday, November 14. The championship continues until November 21.