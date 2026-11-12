Amlak Finance Announces Its Q3 2026 Financial Results

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: November, 2026: Amlak Finance PJSC announced its Q3 2026 financial results for the period that ended 30 September 2026. The Company maintained its focus on the prudent management of its UAE operations and overall balance sheet. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn During the period, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of AED 104 million. Amlak's Q3 2026 revenue from financing and investing activities increased to AED 79 million from AED 24 million in Q3 2025, primarily driven by higher placement of Wakala deposits, which generated income of AED 75 million during the period. Following the full settlement of all financial obligations in July 2025, the Company's cost of distribution to financiers is nil in Q3 2026, compared to AED 17 million in the prior-year period. The Company distributed dividend of AED 735 million during the year 2026 which reflects Amlak's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. Mr. Arif Albastaki, CEO of Amlak Finance PJSC, said,:“Amlak's performance highlights our strong financial position, supported by prudent liquidity management following the settlement of our legacy obligations. We will continue to assess opportunities, ensuring that our decisions support the Company's long-term development and create enduring value for shareholders.” Amlak Finance PJSC: Since its establishment in November 2000 as the region's pioneer financial services provider, Amlak Finance has provided its customers with innovative, Sharia-compliant property financing products and solutions designed to meet the rapidly evolving market demands.