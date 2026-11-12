'Love Pineapple, Not On Pizza': Italian Chef Fired From Brisbane Pizzeria Over Topping Row

Italian chef Davide Tamburella was dismissed from his job at Brisbane-based pizzeria La Costa Restaurant and Bar after refusing a customer's request to put pineapple on a pizza, calling the combination an insult to his culinary culture.

Davide Tamburella was sacked from his role as a pizza chef at the Fortitude Valley venue following a heated dispute over pizza toppings on Friday, November 6. Tamburella, who originally hails from southern Italy, had been working at Tartufo since 2023 before the clash over the controversial fruit topping abruptly ended his stint at the restaurant.

The Italian chef's refusal reportedly stemmed from his determination to protect his grandmother's traditional dough recipe, arguing that pineapple's sweetness and acidity would overpower its flavour.

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'Love Pineapple, Not on Pizza'

A week after his sacking from his role as pizza chef at La Costa Restaurant and Bar, a Brisbane-based restaurant, Tamburella spoke publicly about the incident, reiterating his stance on the controversial topping.

Speaking to 9News, Davide Tamburella reiterated his opposition to the topping, saying that he doesn't like Pineapple on pizza, even though he acknowledged the fact that Australians love the controversial topping. He added that he was fired from his job after putting pineapple on pizza.

“Australians love pineapple on pizza. I love pineapple, not on pizza.” Tamburella said.

“And now I got fired for putting pineapple on pizza,” he added.

An Italian chef claims he was fired from a restaurant in Australia for refusing to put pineapple on pizza

Davide Tamburella called the topping“an insult to his culture” Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 7, 2026

Davide Tamburella further stated that he holds no regrets over losing his job at a Brisbane-based pizzeria, stating that he would make the same choice again, adding that he remained firm on his stance and would refuse to put pineapple on pizza again, even if it meant losing another job.

Tamburella reportedly said he was willing to accommodate pineapple on pizzas made with pre-prepared bases but drew the line at using it on dough made from his late grandmother's recipe, saying,“I'm nobody to tell you, especially if you're the owner, not to do it. But not on my dough.”

'I Will Be Hero'

Further speaking, Davide Tamburella declared that he was prepared to be judged or criticised for his stance, stating that pineapple was not a traditional ingredient in Italian pizza. He acknowledged that his position could attract both praise and criticism but remained unapologetic about standing by his culinary principles

“Unfortunately, pineapple is not a traditional ingredient for an Italian pizza,” Tamburella said, as quoted by 9News.

“Either way, I'm going to be judged; I'm going to be hated, loved.

“I will be a hero,” he added.

The chef fired from a Brisbane restaurant for refusing to put pineapple on pizza has said why he did it and why he has no regrets

Full story: The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) November 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Davide Tamburella's former employer, Elliot Ingram, dismissed the Italian chef's claim, stating that the decision to terminate Tamburella's employment was based on several workplace-related concerns and not solely his refusal to add pineapple to a customer's pizza.

Ingram, who runs La Costa Restaurant and Bar, reportedly stated that Tamburella's dismissal stemmed from his behaviour towards colleagues, including allegations of bullying, poor communication, and inappropriate language.

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