IWL 2025/27: East Bengal Meet Gokulam In Opener As Indian Women's Football Takes Centre Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) Defending champions East Bengal FC and three-time winner Gokulam Kerala FC meet on Friday as Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026–27 kicks off its new season at Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata, with eight clubs set to compete across 56 matches.

The stage is all set for the return of India's premier women's football competition for its 10th edition, marking the start of another chapter for women's football in India.

Ahead of the opening fixture, a press conference was held in Kolkata on Thursday, bringing together key stakeholders, marquee players and team representatives to mark the start of the Lxme IWL 2026–27 season.

The event was attended by East Bengal FC's Sulanjana Raul and Head Coach Anthony Andrews, Gokulam Kerala FC's captain Baby Lalchhandami and Assistant Coach Priyanka Kangralkar, Kickstart FC's Aruna Bag and Founder, CEO and Director Laxman Bhattarai, and Sethu FC's captain Malavika Prasad and Head Coach Kali Alaudeen. Featuring eight clubs competing across 56 matches, the new edition will provide a competitive platform for the growth of women's football in India.

The season also marks an important phase in the league's development, following Capri Sports' landmark 15-year partnership with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to lead the commercial development and marketing of IWL and IWL 2.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Baby Lalchhandam, Captain, Gokulam Kerala FC said:“We play East Bengal in the first game, and we know their strengths and weaknesses. We know that we have trained well enough to use their weaknesses as our strength. So, we're looking forward to the contest.”

Further elaborating on how the IWL would help women's football in India, she added:“Women's football is growing so much right now, and I think it is the perfect time for young girls who aspire to play to begin their professional journey. I think the level of football in the IWL will only go up from here, and it will also improve Indian football.”

Sharing his thoughts at the pre-season press conference, Anthony Andrews, Head Coach, East Bengal FC stated:“I want to take this opportunity to thank Capri Sports for organising this wonderful event. The key to our success as a team is the core we have and the mindset that we've inculcated in the players. We'll be ruthless, and our aim is to defend our title in great style this season.”

Apurv Gupta, Director, Football, Capri Sports, said:“It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are delighted with the way things have come together ahead of the new season. From welcoming some fantastic partners on board to seeing the enthusiasm and commitment of everyone involved, it has been encouraging to witness the growing support for women's football in India. These associations have laid a strong foundation for what we hope to build in the years ahead. With the teams now ready to take the field, we look forward to an exciting season of competitive football and some memorable performances from the players.”

With a marquee clash between East Bengal FC and Gokulam Kerala FC set to open the campaign, the 2026–27 season brings renewed attention to the talent, competition and potential of women's football in India, as the league looks to build on its growing profile and reach new audiences.

All 56 matches of the IWL 2026–27 season will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing football fans across the country to follow the action.

Squad List for IWL 2026/27:

East Bengal FC

Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sarangthem Khambi Chanu, Mamani Das, Pratima Bagdi, Sikha Saren, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Astam Oraon, Sarita Yumnam, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sushmita Lepcha, Supriya Kispotta, Rubina Khatun, Bandana Roy, Sathi Debnath, Deblina Bhattacharjee, Hemam Shilky Devi, Riya Duley, Birsi Oraon, Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu, Guguloth Soumya, Sandhya Maity, Sulanjana Raul, Pritika Barman, Shrabani Murmu, Rimpa Haldar, Naorem Priyangka Devi

Gokulam Kerala FC

Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya N, Laya Balasubramanian, Arifa Zaheer Sayed, Baby Lalchhandami Ralte, Phoeby Okech Owiti, TH Sahena, Shubhangi Singh, Theertha Lakshmi E, Trisha Mallick, Greeshma M P, Chingakham Alina, Lourembam Menaka Devi, Renu, Priyanka Kashyap, Arathy P M, Remi Thokchom, Mousumi Murmu, Priyasa Sarkar, Vanessa Mbinho Chikupila, Priyadharshini, Amisha Baxla, Shilji Shaji, Djafari Asha

BBFS Garhwal United Football Club

Jyotsna Bara, Ribansi Jamu, Sharubam Anika Devi, Yumlembam Pakpi Devi, Catherine Arthur, Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, Ernestina Tetteh, Fragrancy Riwan, Khumukcham Sanamija Chanu, Jyoti, Alka Indwar, Deepika Pal, Bonifilia Shullai, Sanfida Nongrum, Harmeen Kaur, Poonam S, Aarti, Esther Tingjoukim Haokip, Elizabeth Danso, Lhingdeikim Kipgen, Monisha Singha, Anita Dungdung, Nidhi, Shruti Kumari, Bobita Pachi

HOPS Football Club

Khushi, Manisha, Shruti Jadaun, Nandani Kumari, Tamanna, Heena Khatun, Shivani Toppo, Sapna, Sonia, Ritu, Samiksha, Muskan, Himanshi, Khushbu, Elijabed Ekka, Khushbu Linda, Mamta, Santosh, Shailja, Vunglawmching, Shveta Rani, Pooja, Reena Kumari, Saloni, Shekha Kumari, Sabra Khatun

Juba Sangha FC

Manisha, Preeti, Soniya, Samaira Sharma, Kavita, Ritu Devi, Poonam, Naina, Sneha, Kusum, Samiksha, Vandana, Varsha, Kanchan Rawat, Kiran, Asha, Komal, Khushbu, Nidhu, Vipanshi, Nisha, Manisha, Nitu, Gayatri Devi, Laxmi, Khushi, Rekha, Soniya, Lavanya Shukla, Shinu

Kickstart FC Karnataka

Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Adrija Sarkhel, Aiswarya Arumugam, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi, Afreen Peerbhoy, Nimita Gurung, Abhista Basnett, Aruna Bag, Payel Layek, Julan Nongmaithem, Ipham Romina Begum, Monalisha Marandi, Konthoujam Daina Devi, Manasa K, Nameirakpam Arina Devi, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Oinam Babita Devi, Laishram Naotombi Devi, Ningthoujam Olivia Chanu, Janvi Sahu, Anushka Kumari, Dharshini Devi R, Longjam Nira Chanu, Ngashepam Pinku Devi

Nita Football Academy

Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Sakro Hembram, Susmita Pun, Joyce Asamoah, Elizabed Lakra, Pratima Bangal, Viksit Bara, K. Ngopawdi, Ritu Badaik, Khundongbam Ambalika, Khumukcham Bhumika Devi, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Tamanna Sillay, Ipshita Rout, Abigail Amorh, Lipi Kishan, Thandamoni Baskey, Neha, Kadidja Ibrahim Teme, Rukmani Murmu, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Shikha Malik

Sethu, Madurai

Nandini, Munni, Hempriya Seram, Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Dhurga Perumal, T Hoshika, Thokchom Martina, Shaikh Naaz Jahirabbas, Barot Bhartiben Chhaganbhai, Emmanuella Adzi, Sangita Basfore, Lisham Babina Devi, Grace H Lalrampari, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Musken Subba, Thingbaijam Babysana Devi, Rivka Ramji, Juanita Aguadze, Shubhangi Subba, Sushmita Jadhav, Serto Lynda Kom, Anwita Raghuraman, Malavika P, Sumati Kumari, Yumlam Lali, Pushpa Parab, Sandhiya, Apurna Narzary, Victoire Biatholi Maimouna