Video: Paraglider Trapped On High-Tension Wires In Himachal Pradesh 146-Metre Crane Used In Rescue
According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town. The paraglider got caught in the power lines along the Pathankot-Mandi highway during the afternoon.
Other paragliders who witnessed the incident alerted the administration, following which the electricity supply was switched off, an official said.Also Read | Nvidia's Jensen Huang resigns, Colette Kress appointed Interim CEO 146-metre hydraulic crane deployed for rescue operation
Mandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police officials reached the spot, but bringing the pilot down from such a height posed a major challenge.
The administration arranged a 146-metre hydraulic crane for the rescue operation. An SDRF personnel used the crane's basket to reach the stranded paraglider and bring him down safely.
As a precautionary measure, people gathered at the site spread a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the pilot in case he fell during the operation, TOI reported.Also Read | Who is Colette Kress? From Microsoft and Cisco to Nvidia's interim CEO Pathankot-Mandi highway closed to heavy vehicles
The rescue operation also affected traffic along the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The road was closed to heavy vehicles while the crane was being assembled and the operation was underway.Also Read | Alleged Chinese spy in Jensen Huang affair scandal reportedly living in Beijing
The pilot was subsequently brought down safely, bringing the challenging rescue operation to an end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment