Video: Paraglider Trapped On High-Tension Wires In Himachal Pradesh 146-Metre Crane Used In Rescue

MENAFN - Live Mint) A paraglider was rescued after getting entangled in high-tension power lines around 150 metres above the ground in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday. The pilot remained suspended for nearly two-and-a-half hours before a rescue team brought him to safety using a 146-metre hydraulic crane.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town. The paraglider got caught in the power lines along the Pathankot-Mandi highway during the afternoon.

Other paragliders who witnessed the incident alerted the administration, following which the electricity supply was switched off, an official said.

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Mandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police officials reached the spot, but bringing the pilot down from such a height posed a major challenge.

The administration arranged a 146-metre hydraulic crane for the rescue operation. An SDRF personnel used the crane's basket to reach the stranded paraglider and bring him down safely.

As a precautionary measure, people gathered at the site spread a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the pilot in case he fell during the operation, TOI reported.

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The rescue operation also affected traffic along the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The road was closed to heavy vehicles while the crane was being assembled and the operation was underway.

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The pilot was subsequently brought down safely, bringing the challenging rescue operation to an end.