Rud Pedersen Expands Dutch Business With Acquisition
(MENAFN- PRovoke) THE HAGUE – Rud Pedersen Group has acquired Dutch public affairs consultancy Meines Holla & Partners in a phased deal that will bring the two firms' Dutch operations together in January 2027, creating a 26-person business.
Bert Bakker and Martijn van Helvert, managing partners of Meines Holla & Partners, will lead the combined Dutch operation as managing partners. The business will have a presence in The Hague and retain an office in the Amsterdam area to serve corporate clients.
The Stockholm-headquartered group expects to take majority ownership in early 2028, with the transaction due to be completed that year. Rud Pedersen said the phased structure was designed to give clients and staff continuity as the two businesses integrate.
Founded in 1994, Meines Holla & Partners describes itself as the Netherlands' first lobbying consultancy. Rud Pedersen entered the Dutch market in 2024 with the acquisition of Issuemakers.
Rud Pedersen said its immediate priority was combining the Dutch teams and that it would review how Meines Holla & Partners' wider operations fit into the group over the coming year. The consultancy also lists addresses in Brussels and Berlin.
Morten Rud Pedersen, the group's founder and CEO (pictured, centre) said:“We are pleased to welcome the consultancy that founded public affairs in the Netherlands to our team. Meines Holla & Partners shares our public affairs DNA and is a natural fit for our pan-European team.”
Bakker (pictured, right), said the deal would give its clients access to more than 700 public affairs consultants across 20 countries.“Together, we can give clients an earlier view of what's changing across Europe, what it could mean for them in the Netherlands and when it makes sense to act,” he said.
Van Helvert (pictured, left) added:“The opportunity of being part of the largest public affairs firm in Europe was an obvious next step in our development."
The deal follows Rud Pedersen's acquisition of Finnish communications consultancy Tekir in January and French public affairs and strategic communications firm Bien Commun Advisory in April. The firm was named as one of PRovoke Media's 15 Global Agencies of the Year last month.
Bert Bakker and Martijn van Helvert, managing partners of Meines Holla & Partners, will lead the combined Dutch operation as managing partners. The business will have a presence in The Hague and retain an office in the Amsterdam area to serve corporate clients.
The Stockholm-headquartered group expects to take majority ownership in early 2028, with the transaction due to be completed that year. Rud Pedersen said the phased structure was designed to give clients and staff continuity as the two businesses integrate.
Founded in 1994, Meines Holla & Partners describes itself as the Netherlands' first lobbying consultancy. Rud Pedersen entered the Dutch market in 2024 with the acquisition of Issuemakers.
Rud Pedersen said its immediate priority was combining the Dutch teams and that it would review how Meines Holla & Partners' wider operations fit into the group over the coming year. The consultancy also lists addresses in Brussels and Berlin.
Morten Rud Pedersen, the group's founder and CEO (pictured, centre) said:“We are pleased to welcome the consultancy that founded public affairs in the Netherlands to our team. Meines Holla & Partners shares our public affairs DNA and is a natural fit for our pan-European team.”
Bakker (pictured, right), said the deal would give its clients access to more than 700 public affairs consultants across 20 countries.“Together, we can give clients an earlier view of what's changing across Europe, what it could mean for them in the Netherlands and when it makes sense to act,” he said.
Van Helvert (pictured, left) added:“The opportunity of being part of the largest public affairs firm in Europe was an obvious next step in our development."
The deal follows Rud Pedersen's acquisition of Finnish communications consultancy Tekir in January and French public affairs and strategic communications firm Bien Commun Advisory in April. The firm was named as one of PRovoke Media's 15 Global Agencies of the Year last month.
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