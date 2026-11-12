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Maritime Launch Services Inc.


Date: 2026-11-12 10:07:44

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Maritime Launch Services Inc.: Announced the appointment of Sarah McLean as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Maritime Launch's leadership team, McLean has played an integral role in building the Company and advancing the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.45.

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Baystreet.ca

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