Maritime Launch Services Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Maritime Launch Services Inc.: Announced the appointment of Sarah McLean as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Maritime Launch's leadership team, McLean has played an integral role in building the Company and advancing the development of Spaceport Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch Services Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.45.
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