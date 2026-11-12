Meagen Rosenthal
- Associate Professor of Pharmacy Administration, University of Mississippi
Dr. Rosenthal's general research interests include community pharmacy practice advancement, implementation science, and patient-centered research. She is also interested in improving diabetes self-management and developing patient-centered weight-management programs and food-prescription programming.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Administration, University of Mississippi
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