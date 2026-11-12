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Isabelle Prud'homme


Date: 2026-11-12 10:04:43

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Student, Urban Geography, Université de Montréal
Profile Articles

I'm a doctorate student, starting my fourth year, in urban, social, feminist geography interested in community organisations, displacement, eviction and care studies mainly in Montreal. I've conducted a study session abroad at Kent Unviersity (UK) to better understand austerity practices and care work overthere.

Experience
  • –present Doctorate student in urban geography, Université de Montréal
Education
  • 2022 Université du Québec à Montréal, Geography

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