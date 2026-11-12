Kerry Black



Executive Co-Director, UNU Hub on Empowering Communities to Adapt to Environmental Change, Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair, (Re)Engineering Sustainable Communities, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary

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I am an Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair (Re) Engineering Sustainable Communities, Department of Civil Engineering, at the University of Calgary. I am the UNESCO Cochairholder in Mountain Water Sustainability and the Co-Director of the UNU Hub at the University of Calgary, as part of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH). I received her PhD from the University of Guelph with research focused on sustainable water and wastewater management in Indigenous communities. My focus is to engage in a cross-disciplinary research platform, incorporating technical civil and environmental engineering principles and research, with policy and socio-economic components, focusing on sustainable infrastructure for healthy and resilient communities.

Over the past 20 years, I have worked extensively in the academic, public, private and non-profit sectors, employed in technical, scientific, policy, and management roles. The majority of my experience has included working with and for Indigenous communities on urgent and pressing infrastructure issues across Canada. My cross-disciplinary research has been featured in both engineering and social science journals. I am a strong advocate for increasing diversity in science and engineering, sustainability initiatives and programs, and community development, including my work with Indigenous communities, including most recently with the Assembly of First Nations and the British Columbia First Nations Housing & Infrastructure Council.

–present Assistant Professor and Schulich Reserach Chair, Integrated Knowledge, Engineering and Sustainable Communities, University of Calgary

2017 University of Calgary, PhD

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