Tomasz Michalik

Assistant Professor, University of Szczecin

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am an archaeologist (PhD, 2016) and cognitive scientist (MA, 2011) specialising in the use of eye-tracking to investigate how knowledge, expertise and cultural background influence the way people perceive and interpret archaeological objects and heritage. I have conducted eye-tracking research in museums, archaeological sites and research laboratories in Sudan, Germany, the UK and Poland. My work brings together archaeology and cognitive science to explore how we look at, understand and construct knowledge about the past.

–present Assistant Professor, University of Szczecin

2016 Faculty of History, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, archaeology

ExperienceEducation