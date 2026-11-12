Intersect Reserves 1.5 GW Of Heron Link Manufacturing Capacity For Solar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The reservation secures production at Heron's new California factory of Heron Link, its high-efficiency medium-voltage power conversion platform

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heron Power Electronics, a U.S.-based manufacturer of next-generation medium-voltage power electronics, today announced that Intersect has reserved 1.5 GW of Heron Link production under a manufacturing capacity agreement. Heron will build the units at Heron Factory One in Morgan Hill, California, with deliveries planned to begin in 2028.

Intersect pairs energy-intensive industrial loads with dedicated generation. Heron Link will convert solar power directly to medium-voltage AC at Intersect's energy projects.

This reservation gives Intersect a domestic source of high-efficiency power conversion for its project pipeline and gives Heron the demand visibility to scale production at Heron Factory One, adding manufacturing jobs in California.

“This platform will accelerate our speed to power by improving energy delivery efficiency and is projected to decrease maintenance and downtime, while supporting manufacturing jobs in America,” said Sheldon Kimber, founder and CEO of Intersect.

Intersect was Heron's first lighthouse customer and has been a close technical and commercial collaborator. Over the past 18 months, Intersect's engagement helped shape Heron Link to meet the needs of large-scale energy developers. This agreement builds on that relationship, securing manufacturing capacity for Intersect's upcoming projects.

“Independent power producers are facing mounting challenges developing and operating their projects,” said Drew Baglino, founder and CEO of Heron.“Intersect leaned in early with Heron to ensure our next-generation power electronics solved their deployment and operations pain points. Their long-term commitment secures the benefits of Heron Link for their projects as we ramp up production at Heron Factory One.”

Heron Link for Solar

For utility-scale solar projects, Heron Link combines the functions of today's low-voltage inverters and medium-voltage transformers into a modular, integrated 5-megawatt (MW) system. Its 98.6% DC-to-MV efficiency reduces conversion losses, while its fault-tolerant design increases availability. These features help solar projects deliver more energy over their operating life, with less downtime and maintenance.

Expanding U.S. Power Electronics Manufacturing

Heron Factory One in Morgan Hill is designed to produce up to 10,000 Heron Links annually, representing more than 40 GW of manufacturing capacity. Heron is investing more than $100 million into the 286,000-square-foot facility, with mass production planned to begin in late 2027.

The facility will supply power conversion equipment for solar, storage, and data center infrastructure. Intersect's reservation secures a portion of the factory's capacity for Intersect's projects.

About Heron

Heron Power Electronics is a manufacturer of more efficient, reliable, and affordable solutions for the electric grid. Heron's first product, Heron Link, is a modular, solid-state power conversion platform. Designed for solar, battery storage, and data center applications, Heron Link replaces conventional medium-voltage transformers and power conversion equipment with a single integrated solution. Heron's team has deep expertise in power electronics, software, and high-volume manufacturing. The company engineers and builds its products in California.

Media Contacts

Heron

Maxwell Philp, Director of Communications

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Intersect

Carmen Lowe

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at