India Inorganic Phase Change Material Market Trends And Forecast, 2025-2031 Energy-Efficient Buildings And Cold Chain Expansion Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) R&D, manufacturing expansion and value-chain integration can cut costs and unlock demand, with salt hydrates and architecture offering strong opportunities in India.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in India" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in India Poised for Strong Growth Through 2031

The global inorganic phase change material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2031. India is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by an increasing focus on energy-efficient building solutions, rising demand for thermal management in electronics, and the expansion of cold chain logistics for temperature-sensitive goods.

The outlook for the inorganic phase change material market in India remains promising, with opportunities across architecture, textiles, refrigeration, and logistics.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, non-carbon-based materials: salt hydrate is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, architecture is expected to experience the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in India



Demand for energy-efficient cooling and heating is increasing across residential, commercial, and industrial facilities as organizations seek to lower energy use and emissions.

Advances in inorganic phase change material formulations are improving thermal storage capacity, stability, safety, lifespan, and cost-effectiveness.

Green building adoption is expanding the use of inorganic phase change materials for passive temperature regulation and reduced dependence on HVAC systems.

Government energy conservation policies, incentives, and environmental standards are supporting the adoption of sustainable thermal management technologies. Growing environmental awareness is encouraging businesses and consumers to consider lower-impact materials for temperature control and energy storage.

Recent Developments



Manufacturers are increasing R&D investment to address phase separation, supercooling, and performance degradation over repeated thermal cycles.

Improved formulations are enabling broader adoption in construction, HVAC, electronics, and textiles.

Industrial users are evaluating inorganic phase change materials to enhance product performance, manage heat, and reduce operating costs. Greater alignment with renewable energy and energy-efficiency programs is strengthening the commercial outlook for thermal storage solutions.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Energy-efficient buildings: Integrating inorganic phase change materials into building envelopes can stabilize indoor temperatures, reduce HVAC demand, and support green building requirements.

Electronics thermal management: High thermal storage capacity can help prevent overheating, improve device performance, and extend the operating life of electronic components.

Renewable energy storage: Inorganic phase change materials can store excess thermal energy from renewable sources, supporting more effective energy management and grid stability.

Transportation applications: Temperature regulation for batteries and electronic systems can improve vehicle safety, reliability, and performance.

Industrial processes: Process temperature control can reduce energy consumption, improve production efficiency, and help maintain product quality. Cold chain logistics: Growth in temperature-sensitive food, pharmaceutical, and healthcare shipments creates opportunities for reliable thermal storage and transport solutions.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation is improving thermal storage capacity, material stability, safety, and commercial viability.

Government programs supporting energy conservation, renewable energy, and green construction are encouraging market adoption.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials.

Environmental concerns and stricter sustainability requirements are accelerating interest in lower-impact thermal management solutions. Manufacturing scale and process improvements are expected to reduce costs and support wider deployment.

Market Challenges



High production, storage, and handling costs can limit adoption in price-sensitive applications.

Limited market awareness and a shortage of technical expertise can complicate system design, installation, and maintenance.

Phase separation, supercooling, and material degradation can affect long-term reliability and require continued R&D. The absence of broadly established industry standards may slow integration into mainstream construction and industrial applications.

Country Wise Outlook

India offers a favorable growth outlook for inorganic phase change materials due to rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure, rising cooling demand, and stronger emphasis on energy conservation. Architecture is expected to lead application growth as developers adopt passive thermal regulation and green building practices. Additional demand is anticipated from electronics, textiles, refrigeration, logistics, industrial processing, and renewable energy storage.

National and state-level sustainability initiatives, including programs aligned with the National Action Plan on Climate Change, are expected to support adoption. Continued improvements in affordability, technical performance, professional expertise, and industry standards will be important to achieving broader commercialization across India.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants compete primarily on product quality, thermal performance, stability, safety, and cost. Key strategies include expanding manufacturing capabilities, increasing R&D investment, strengthening infrastructure, developing new products and technologies, and pursuing integration opportunities across the value chain. These initiatives are intended to meet rising demand, improve competitiveness, reduce production costs, and expand customer reach.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900