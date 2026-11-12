INDROTEK Positions Its Robotics Division At The Forefront Of Canada's Growing Dual-Use Technology And Defense Industrial Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InDro Robotics' Obsidian autonomous all-terrain hybrid demonstrates the convergence of commercial robotics, autonomous systems, emergency response and next-generation defense capabilities as Canada accelerates investment in domestic technology and industrial sovereignty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indrocorp Technologies Inc. ("INDROTEK" or the“Company”) today highlighted the growing strategic importance of its technology divisions, including InDro Robotics, as Canada advances an ambitious national Defense Industrial Strategy and significantly expands investment in Canadian-developed technologies.

The Company's focus on developing adaptable, commercially viable technologies aligns with an emerging national priority: strengthening Canada's domestic industrial capabilities through innovation that serves both civilian and defense applications.

A compelling example is InDro Robotics' Obsidian, an autonomous, dual-purpose, all-terrain hybrid platform designed to operate in challenging environments and support a broad range of applications, from military logistics and surveillance to civilian emergency response, remote transportation and search and rescue.









The announcement comes just days after the Government of Canada tabled Budget 2026 on November 5, reinforcing its commitment to developing a stronger, more self-reliant Canadian defense industrial base and accelerating the commercialization and deployment of domestically developed technologies.

Canada's Defense Industrial Strategy Creates Opportunities for Dual-Use Innovation

Canada's evolving defense procurement and industrial policies recognize that technologies developed for commercial markets can also address important national security and operational requirements. The federal government's Defense Industrial Strategy and Budget 2026 place particular emphasis on building Canadian capacity across several dual-use technology sectors, including:



Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems: Robotics, autonomous vehicles and drones capable of supporting defense operations, surveillance, logistics, search and rescue, wildfire monitoring and infrastructure inspection.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing: Intelligent systems, autonomous navigation, data processing and secure communications supporting both commercial operations and defense applications.

Aerospace and Space Technologies: Domestic capabilities in satellite communications, advanced propulsion and space-based intelligence.

Biodefense and Life Sciences: Technologies supporting military medical readiness, emergency response and public health. Critical Infrastructure and Advanced Manufacturing: Canadian-developed systems, materials and industrial capabilities that reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.



Among the most significant investments is the proposed $2.3-billion Defense Drone Initiative over five years, beginning in 2027-28. The initiative is intended to accelerate the development, testing, acquisition and deployment of uncrewed and counter-uncrewed capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces.



The federal government has also reported that its Defense Industry Assist program is already supporting 860 small and medium-sized businesses, reflecting the importance of Canadian innovators in developing the next generation of defense and dual-use technologies.

For INDROTEK, these developments reinforce the importance of developing adaptable technologies that can transition between commercial applications and emerging government requirements. More about the discussion of the Federal Budget here (CBC Interview - Philip Reece, Founder, CEO, InDro Robotics )

InDro Robotics' Obsidian: A Practical Example of Dual-Purpose Technology

Through its InDro Robotics division, INDROTEK is advancing autonomous robotics solutions designed to operate beyond the limitations of conventional vehicles and traditional remotely operated equipment. The Obsidian represents an important development in that direction. Combining an all-terrain vehicle platform with hybrid-electric power, autonomous navigation, remote operation and advanced sensor integration, Obsidian has been developed to perform missions in environments where conventional transportation can be difficult, dangerous or impractical.

Its capabilities include:



Autonomous navigation using an integrated suite of LiDAR, cameras, GPS and inertial navigation technologies.

Remote operation and mission management through InDro's Cortex EDGE computing and control platform.

Hybrid-electric power supported by an integrated diesel generator.

Connectivity through satellite communications, 5G cellular networks and Wi-Fi.

Pre-programmed waypoint missions and autonomous navigation. Follow-me and convoy capabilities, including the ability for multiple vehicles to operate together.



Adaptable cargo capacity for equipment, supplies and mission-specific payloads. The platform's potential applications extend across several sectors and can be customized for various mission objectives. If you would like to learn more about the dual-purpose all-terrain autonomous Obsidian, click here.

Defense and National Security

Obsidian can support military logistics, remote surveillance, equipment transportation and operations in challenging terrain. Its ability to operate autonomously or through remote control offers the potential to reduce personnel exposure during certain missions.

Emergency Response and Search and Rescue

For civilian emergency services, the platform offers potential applications in remote medical response, transporting equipment and supplies, and assisting with casualty evacuation from locations inaccessible to conventional vehicles.

Industrial and Infrastructure Operations

Remote industrial sites, natural resource operations and infrastructure projects can benefit from autonomous transportation and equipment mobility in difficult terrain.

Northern and Arctic Applications

Canada's growing emphasis on northern sovereignty, operational readiness and infrastructure development creates an additional area of potential application for robust autonomous ground platforms capable of supporting remote operations.

Obsidian demonstrates how a single Canadian-developed technology platform can address multiple operational requirements without being restricted to one industry or market.

Preparing for Canada's Emerging Government Technology Requirements

Budget 2026 reinforces the federal government's intention to accelerate Canadian defense innovation, strengthen domestic supply chains and create more direct pathways for Canadian companies to contribute to national security capabilities.

The Defense Industrial Strategy is particularly significant because it recognizes that Canada's future defense requirements will increasingly depend on the participation of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Through initiatives such as Defense Industry Assist, the Regional Defense Investment Initiative, the Strategic Response Fund and the Defense Drone Initiative, the government is establishing mechanisms intended to help Canadian businesses advance, commercialize and scale technologies relevant to national priorities.

INDROTEK believes that companies developing dual-use technologies will have an increasingly important role in this evolving industrial landscape. The Company's strategy is to continue advancing technologies through its divisions that can address both established commercial markets and emerging government requirements. For InDro Robotics, this means developing autonomous platforms and supporting technologies that can be adapted to defense, public safety, emergency management, industrial operations and remote infrastructure applications.

The objective is to be positioned to engage with government agencies, procurement organizations, defense industry partners and other stakeholders as requirements evolve.

A Canadian Technology Opportunity

The federal government's renewed emphasis on domestic defense manufacturing, sovereign technology capabilities and resilient supply chains represents an important opportunity for Canadian technology companies. The opportunity extends beyond traditional defense contractors. Autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, communications, sensor technologies and specialized manufacturing are increasingly interconnected components of modern defense and civilian infrastructure.

INDROTEK views this convergence as a significant area of long-term opportunity.

Through InDro Robotics and its broader technology development activities, the Company intends to continue building capabilities that can contribute to Canada's innovation economy while addressing the practical needs of government and industry.

As Canada moves from defense strategy to implementation, INDROTEK believes that Canadian-developed dual-use technologies will be an increasingly important part of the country's industrial and technological future.

About INDROTEK

INDROTEK is a Vancouver-based group of robotics companies (including InDro Robotics, Bravo Zulu, and Stratocom) that designs, integrates and operates AI-powered air and ground systems for defence, critical infrastructure and commercial applications. The group develops cutting-edge autonomous systems and related integration services for customers such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. INDROTEK's mission is to bridge commercial and defense technology needs while adhering to applicable regulatory and security requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information, including statements concerning Federal government defence priorities and proposals, the potential application of the Company's technologies to public-sector and defense requirements; the Company's ability to address potential near-term customer needs; adaptation and reuse of modular technologies; potential improvements in repeatability; development of autonomous platforms; potential engagement with public-sector or infrastructure customers; and potential expansion of deployments.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this release and is not a guarantee of future performance. Material assumptions include the availability of financing, qualified personnel and components; successful completion of required development, integration and testing; continued access to appropriate suppliers, partners and facilities; the ability to satisfy customer-specific performance, security, interoperability, cybersecurity and regulatory requirements; the availability of procurement opportunities for which the Company is eligible to compete; and the absence of material adverse changes in government priorities, budgets, procurement timelines, export-control requirements, controlled-goods requirements or other applicable legal requirements.

Actual results could differ materially because of risks and uncertainties including, among others, delayed, cancelled or reduced procurement programs; changes in government priorities, appropriations, policy or procurement processes; unsuccessful bids; failure to qualify for or obtain contract awards; failure to convert demonstrations, pilot projects, research contracts or exercises into production contracts or recurring revenue; technical, integration or operational failures; cybersecurity incidents; supply-chain constraints; insufficient production, working capital or support capacity; competition; customer acceptance risk; regulatory approvals, permits or authorizations not being obtained or maintained; and applicable aviation, export-control, controlled-goods, contracting, national-security and other legal requirements.

Government policy objectives, industry reports and consultation participation do not establish demand for the Company's products or assure procurement eligibility, contract awards, revenue, profitability, customer acceptance, regulatory authorization, production scalability or deployment timing. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, including applicable continuous disclosure obligations, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corporate Communications - INDROTEK

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at