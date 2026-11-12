Herscan CEO Cici Mcmullen Featured In Forbes For Leadership In Expanding Breast Health Screenings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Feature highlights McMullen's entrepreneurial journey, women's leadership, and HerScan's mission to make supplemental screenings more accessible.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HerScan CEO CiCi McMullen is featured in Forbes in an article exploring her determination to invest in women's health and expand access to supplemental breast ultrasound screenings. HerScan is proud to see McMullen's leadership and the company's mission highlighted on a national platform.

Published October 27, 2026,“She Pitched 60 Investors To Buy A Breast Screening Company,” by contributor Geri Stengel, follows McMullen's acquisition of HerScan in May 2025 and the challenges of securing investment in women's healthcare.

“Being featured in Forbes is an opportunity to bring more attention to a cause that is deeply personal to me and central to everything we do at HerScan,” said CiCi McMullen, CEO of HerScan.“Women's health deserves investment, and women deserve a voice in shaping the services available to them. I'm proud to lead a team that puts that commitment into practice by bringing screening into communities and helping more women take an active role in their breast health.”

HerScan has screened more than 300,000 women nationwide, with services reaching 48 states. Under McMullen's leadership, the company continues to expand access through community-based events, transparent pricing, and appointments that do not require a doctor's referral.

HerScan's CHAMPs team builds relationships with local hosts to bring screening opportunities into communities. Alongside its sonographers and community partners, the team helps women access supplemental breast ultrasounds closer to home.

Read the full feature at Forbe or find an upcoming screening at HerScan.co.

About HerScan

Led by CEO CiCi McMullen, HerScan provides supplemental breast ultrasound screening to complement, not replace, mammography. Its mission is to make proactive breast health care more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Screenings are performed by certified female sonographers and interpreted by board-certified radiologists.

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