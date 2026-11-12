Childfree Trust Brings Care Planning For Adults Aging Without Children To HLTH 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following recognition from TIME, the World Economic Forum and the National Institutes of Health, the company invites healthcare leaders to address a growing gap in care planning and trusted decision-making

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childfree Trust®, (“The Company”) the first estate planning and professional fiduciary solution built specifically for people without children, will attend HLTH 2026, Nov 15-18 in Las Vegas, to spotlight an often-overlooked population in healthcare and longevity: adults who cannot or do not plan to rely on children for support as they age.

The Company's participation follows a series of significant milestones, including being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Social Impact category, selection as one of the top 10 World Economic Forum UpLink Ventures in the Shaping Canada's Longevity Advantage Challenge, supported by Manulife, and a $434,385 grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to research Autonomy-AI, an AI-powered decision-support tool for long-term care planning among adults without children.

Much of healthcare still assumes an adult child will step in when a patient can no longer manage alone, to make medical decisions, coordinate care or handle discharge. For millions of Americans, that person doesn't exist. Childfree Trust's 2025 white paper, The Childfree Care Crisis, found that 70.5% of surveyed Childfree adults had not completed any foundational estate planning document, such as a will, trust or financial or medical power of attorney. Only 16.7% had a medical power of attorney in place.

"For too long, our healthcare and financial systems have operated under the assumption that everyone has children who will step in when they need help," said Dr. Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP®, Founder of Childfree Trust and a cultural economist focused on the Childfree Economy. "But millions of Americans are aging without that traditional support structure. As we rethink what it means to live longer and healthier lives, we also need to rethink how people prepare for aging, make healthcare decisions and access the support they need. The Childfree population cannot be left out of that conversation."

At HLTH 2026, Childfree Trust will meet with health systems, payers, senior care providers and longevity innovators to explore how designated decision-makers, advance care planning and professional fiduciary support can be built into care for patients without traditional family networks. With growing industry attention on healthy aging, longevity preparedness and the 100-year life, the Company aims to encourage new approaches to care planning and support that recognize the needs of adults without children.

"The Childfree population represents an important opportunity for healthcare and longevity organizations to rethink how they serve people who don't have traditional family support systems," added Zigmont. "We need solutions that recognize different family structures and help people plan for their futures, regardless of whether they have children."

HLTH attendees can visit Childfree Trust at Booth #829-7 to learn more about its services and connect with the team. Attendees can also schedule a meeting through the HLTH app or reach out directly at ....

About Childfree Trust

Childfree Trust® is the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the Social Impact category, the platform combines comprehensive online legal document creation with 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner, ensuring members' wishes are protected in life and beyond. From naming medical and financial powers of attorney to creating detailed care and pet plans, the service provides peace of mind for those who value autonomy, security and continuity.

Childfree Trust is part of the Childfree Enterprises ecosystem, alongside Childfree Wealth®, a fiduciary-only financial planning firm, and under parent company Childfree InsightsTM, a research and education hub advancing understanding of the Childfree experience. Together, these brands define a new model of Life and Legacy StewardshipTM, helping Childfree people live intentionally and plan confidently for the future. Learn more at .

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