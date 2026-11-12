A $40 Million Raise Takes E-Waste Metal Recovery To The NYSE American

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Wall Street Investor on behalf of Modern Mining Technology Corp.

GREENVILLE, N.C, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - The world produced a record 62 million tonnes of electronic waste in 2022, and less than one quarter of it, 22.3%, was documented as having been properly collected and recycled, according to the United Nations' Global E-waste Monitor 2024. The same report put the value of the metals embedded in that year's e-waste at US$91 billion, including US$15 billion in gold, and said annual e-waste generation is on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030. A company built to pull gold and other metals back out of that stream has now closed a US$40 million public offering, with its shares expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on November 13, 2026. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG).

Key Takeaways



Modern Mining Technology Corp. has closed its initial public offering, raising US$39,999,997 through the sale of 9,411,764 common shares at a public offering price of US$4.25 per share.

Its common shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol“MDRN” on November 13, 2026.

The Company uses a proprietary aqueous-based process to recover and concentrate gold and other valuable metals from discarded electronics, and operates a demonstration facility in Greenville, North Carolina.

Its offering circular lists capital expenditures as the largest intended use of the net proceeds, at approximately 50%. Gold producer Newmont, IT asset disposition provider Iron Mountain, scrap recycler and steelmaker Nucor, and recycling and waste company Republic Services reported quarterly results in recent weeks.



Metal That Has Already Been Mined

The UN monitor, produced by the International Telecommunication Union and the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), defines e-waste as any discarded product with a plug or battery. It found that the world's generation of electronic waste is rising five times faster than documented e-waste recycling, and that with less than one quarter of 2022's e-waste documented as properly collected and recycled, US$62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources was left unaccounted for. The report also found that just 1% of rare earth element demand is met by e-waste recycling.

That electronic waste stream is what Modern Mining is targeting.“We see electronic waste as an above-ground resource for gold, critical metals and other valuable metals, with feedstock concentrations that can be significantly higher than traditionally mined ore,” said Jeet Basi, President and CEO of Modern Mining.

From Circuit Boards to Concentrate

Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN) announced that it has closed its initial public offering, raising US$39,999,997 through the sale of 9,411,764 common shares at US$4.25 per share. The total includes 8,894,117 common shares sold in the United States and jurisdictions other than Canada through its Regulation A Tier 2 offering and 517,647 common shares sold in Canada under a long-form prospectus filed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The offering was hosted on Equifund.com, with Digital Offering, LLC acting as lead selling agent in the United States and Research Capital Corporation acting as agent in the Provinces.

The Company uses a proprietary aqueous-based process to recover and concentrate gold and other valuable metals from discarded electronics. It sources e-waste from qualified suppliers and processes the material into concentrates that can be sold as partially refined products or further processed to isolate and enrich metals for sale into U.S. and international supply chains. According to its website, its pre-concentrator plant separates and recovers commodity metals from barren plastics, producing a product it calls Metallic-Sands-Concentrate. Modern Mining says its technology can recover gold, palladium, silver and copper and potentially 30 other metals.

The Company's offering circular says it has been operating its demonstration facility in Greenville, North Carolina since November 2023, and that it completed 41 product-lot settlements there between December 21, 2023 and June 17, 2026. Using published literature weighted by its non-binding supplier letters of intent, the circular calculates a“typical” e-waste feedstock gold grade of 136 grams per tonne, which it says is 100 times higher than the average gold mine grade (based S&P Capital IQ data publicly available which says the average gold grade of global reserves and resources is approximately 1.24 g/t Au). The circular also says the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and that its business operations will be located in Greenville, North Carolina.

The circular states that the Company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditures (50%), working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of one or more of certain interest bearing promissory notes that are payable on demand, in the event the Company does not have any other available capital (30%), marketing expenditures (15%) and research and development expenses (5%). It describes a planned commercial pre-concentration plant designed to treat approximately 8,000 tonnes of e-waste per year, at a future facility the Company has not yet identified.

“As the volume of e-waste continues to grow, so does the opportunity to recover more of those materials,” Basi said.“The completion of our IPO gives us the resources to advance the next stage of our growth: increasing processing capacity, expanding our operations, and continuing to improve our technology. With the financing complete, our focus is on execution and scaling the business.”

Where the Metals Come From, and Where They Go

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) mines the same metals in the ground. The company reported third quarter 2026 production of 1.3 million attributable gold ounces, as well as 11 million ounces of silver and 23 thousand tonnes of copper, with third quarter free cash flow of $1.9 billion. Its average realized gold price was $4,317 per ounce, a decrease of $97 per ounce from the prior quarter.

“Newmont remains on track to achieve our full-year 2026 production guidance and improved full-year cost outlook, supported by disciplined operational execution in the third quarter, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our world-class portfolio,” said Natascha Viljoen, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) sits at the other end of the electronics life cycle. Its corporate IT asset disposition services, which it describes as remarketing, recycling and media destruction, include e-waste recycling. On November 5, Iron Mountain reported record third quarter revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 13.5% on a reported basis, and said its data center, digital and asset lifecycle management businesses collectively grew more than 30% year over year.

“Our business and outlook remains strong with a clear view for sustained long-term growth. We have signed 137 megawatts of new data center leases year to date and our cross-selling efforts in ALM and Digital are accelerating, all of which supports significant future growth,” said William L. Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), which describes itself as North America's largest recycler, processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates. Nucor reported third quarter 2026 consolidated net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $1.32 billion, or $5.80 per diluted share.

“Supported by robust demand across key end markets, Nucor has generated approximately $2.7 billion of free cash flow and returned nearly $1.4 billion to shareholders through the first nine months of the year,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) reported third quarter 2026 net income of $592 million, or $1.93 per diluted share. The company said its average recycled commodity price per ton sold at its recycling centers during the quarter was $142, an increase of $16 per ton over the prior year.

“We delivered strong third quarter results that underscored the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy,” said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer of Republic Services.

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Article Source: Modern Mining Technology Corp. news release dated November 12, 2026; Modern Mining Technology Corp. offering circular dated November 4, 2026 (); International Telecommunication Union and UN Institute for Training and Research, Global E-waste Monitor 2024 (March 20, 2024); and company news releases from Newmont Corporation (October 22, 2026), Nucor Corporation (October 26, 2026), Republic Services, Inc. (October 29, 2026) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (November 5, 2026).

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Offering and the Company's Stage of Development. This article is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Modern Mining Technology Corp. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on November 13, 2026; there can be no assurance as to the timing of trading or that an active trading market will develop. According to its offering circular, the Company remains in the development and pre-commercialization stage and has not yet commenced revenue-generating commercial operations, its Greenville, North Carolina facility serves as a pilot and demonstration plant, and its planned commercial-scale facility has not yet been identified. Feedstock grade figures, including the calculated“typical” gold grade, are estimates provided by the Company and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Intended uses of proceeds are as stated in the offering circular, and management retains broad discretion over the allocation of the net proceeds. E-waste figures are drawn from the Global E-waste Monitor 2024 and are not forecasts by the Company. References to Newmont Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Nucor Corporation and Republic Services, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context; those companies are not peers or financial comparables of Modern Mining Technology Corp., none of them was involved in the preparation of this article, and their results are not indicative of the Company's prospects. Readers should review the Company's offering circular and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and its filings with Canadian securities regulators at

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