Tangential Flow Filtration - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On A $2B Revenue Shift To $3.6B By 2032 As Danaher, Milliporesigma, GE Healthcare, And Alfa Laval Accelerate Competition

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tangential Flow Filtration - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tangential flow filtration market was valued at US$1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Growth is being supported by rising biopharmaceutical production, increasing demand for biologics and vaccines, advances in membrane technology, and the wider adoption of continuous bioprocessing.

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Trends

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is increasingly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and water treatment. In bioprocessing, TFF supports the concentration, purification, and diafiltration of proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids, vaccines, and other biological products. Its scalability enables deployment across research laboratories, pilot facilities, and commercial manufacturing operations.

Recent innovation has focused on improving filtration performance, process control, scalability, and operating efficiency. Advanced membrane materials, single-use components, automated systems, and digitally integrated platforms are strengthening reproducibility while reducing contamination risks and manual intervention. These developments are also helping manufacturers adapt TFF systems to flexible production environments and increasingly complex biologic pipelines.

The expansion of continuous bioprocessing represents another important market trend. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek faster production cycles, greater facility utilization, and more consistent product quality, TFF is becoming an important component of integrated downstream processing workflows.

Key Market Growth Drivers



Increasing global demand for biologics, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell-based products, and personalized medicines.

Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, development, and commercial manufacturing capacity.

Growing adoption of single-use tangential flow filtration systems.

Advances in membrane materials, automation, sensors, and digital process monitoring.

Rising investment in continuous and intensified bioprocessing.

Greater use of membrane filtration in water purification, wastewater treatment, and desalination. Demand for scalable purification technologies across laboratory, clinical, and commercial production environments.

Industry and Application Outlook

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies account for a substantial share of tangential flow filtration demand. Contract research organizations, academic institutions, and research centers also use TFF across discovery, process development, and clinical production activities.

Beyond biopharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage companies apply TFF in milk protein concentration, beverage processing, and juice clarification. Water treatment operators are also increasing adoption as sustainability, water conservation, contaminant removal, and resource recovery become higher priorities.

Market Segmentation



Product Type: Membrane filter devices, systems, and other product types.

Membrane Material: Polyethersulfone (PES), regenerated cellulose, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), nylon, and other membrane materials.

Application: Final product processing, material filtration, cell separation, and water purification. End Use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes.

The membrane filter devices segment is projected to reach US$1.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10%. The systems segment is forecast to expand at a stronger CAGR of 14.3% during the analysis period.

Regional Tangential Flow Filtration Market Outlook

The United States tangential flow filtration market was valued at US$473.9 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% and reach US$626.6 million by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional growth is influenced by biopharmaceutical manufacturing investment, research activity, healthcare infrastructure, regulatory conditions, and the adoption of advanced processing technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to present significant opportunities as biologics production capacity and contract manufacturing activity continue to expand.

Competitive Landscape

The report examines the strategies, geographic presence, product portfolios, and market positioning of companies participating in the global tangential flow filtration industry. Featured companies include:



Alfa Laval AB

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

MilliporeSigma

Novasep Holding SAS

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pendotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect technology developments, customer requirements, investment trends, and competitive activity with the strategic direction of the tangential flow filtration market. Company-level intelligence also supports assessment of the businesses influencing innovation and competition.

Market share analysis is provided where it offers meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures differ significantly by geography, the report evaluates major regional markets at a level of detail aligned with their individual characteristics and dynamics.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed coverage of major product, membrane material, application, and end-use segments.

Regional analysis of the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading tangential flow filtration companies.

Actionable insights to support investment, market entry, product development, and strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The study addresses how the global tangential flow filtration market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which companies are best placed to capitalize on expanding demand.

Key Attributes

