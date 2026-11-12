Altus Group CEO Mike Gordon Recognized Among 2026 Inspiring Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group,”“Altus” or the“Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today announced that its Chair and CEO Mike Gordon has been named a 2026 Inspiring Leader, by the Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) in partnership with RADICL.

The Inspiring Leaders Awards recognize global leaders who make a meaningful difference to their people, their organizations, and the cultures they help to create. Backed by employee testimonials, the winners are recognized for their ability to inspire belief, build trust, create belonging and empower their people.

Since returning as CEO in 2026, Mike has led Altus through a period of significant transformation, with an emphasis on clarity, transparency and connection across the organization. As Altus evolved into a more focused data and analytics platform, he has worked to bring employees along on that journey, translating the Company's strategy into clear priorities, communicating openly about progress and change, and helping employees understand the role they play in Altus' success.

“Mike has an incredible ability to help people understand where we're headed, while creating meaningful opportunities for them to shape the path forward,” said Kim Carter, Chief People Officer, Altus Group.“He gives people real ownership and sets a high bar for performance, and great talent thrives on that. Everyone at Altus knows our goals, why their role matters and how it serves the customer, and it shows in a more accountable, entrepreneurial, execution-focused organization.”

Mike continues to champion Altus' high-trust, high-performance culture that empowers employees, drives industry-leading innovation and delivers value to our customers.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

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