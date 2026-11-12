Huloosleep Launches Black Friday Sale On Playmats For Holiday Gifting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HulooSleep has launched its Early Black Friday Sale, offering up to 50% off selected Elasti-Foam® Playmats at huloosleep.com from November 12 through November 30, 2026. With more than one million play mats sold, the family comfort brand has established a growing presence in the baby play mat category. As the holiday shopping season begins, its Elasti-Foam® Playmat stands out as a practical gift for growing families, combining soft cushioning, safety-conscious design, and everyday functionality.









Why a Play Mat Makes a Thoughtful Holiday Gift

Growing up involves a lot of bumps. As babies begin rolling, crawling, sitting up, and taking their first steps, occasional tumbles are part of exploring their surroundings. A soft, cushioned play surface can help ease the impact of everyday bumps while providing a comfortable area for play.

This makes a baby play mat a useful gift for expecting parents, new parents, and families with young children. Unlike some baby gifts that may only serve a short-term purpose, a play mat can remain part of a family's everyday routine as children move through different stages of early development.

It also suits several holiday gifting occasions:



Baby showers and newborn celebrations: A practical present that parents can put to use during early tummy time and play.

Christmas and holiday gifts: A comfortable addition to a nursery, living room, or dedicated play area. Gifts from grandparents, relatives, and friends: A thoughtful way to help growing families create a more comfortable space for children at home.



What to Look for in an Everyday Baby Play Mat

When choosing a play mat, cushioning, ease of care, safety standards, and how well it fits into the home are all worth considering. The HulooSleep Elasti-Foam® Playmat brings several of these practical considerations together.



1.3-inch Elasti-Foam® cushioning: Its soft, resilient construction provides a cushioned surface for tummy time, crawling, rolling, sitting, and everyday indoor play.

Safety standards: The play mat is CPC-compliant and OEKO-TEX® certified, offering additional reassurance for families considering product standards and material quality.

Water-repellent surface: The surface helps resist spills and makes routine cleanup easier, an advantage for busy households with young children.

Home-friendly design: Designed to complement modern interiors, the mat can fit naturally into nurseries, living rooms, and other shared family spaces. Compression technology: HulooSleep uses product compression technology as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The product is also recognized as Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon.











The mat can also be used inside a playpen or in a dedicated family play area. This flexibility allows families to create a comfortable space for different activities without limiting the product to one room.

Three HulooSleep Playmats to Consider This Holiday Season

For shoppers comparing styles and colors, HulooSleep offers several options suited to different home preferences.

1. Gray Elasti-Foam® Playmat (50 × 50 in.)

With its understated gray color, this version offers a neutral look that can blend into a variety of home interiors. Its size makes it an option for families looking to create a dedicated cushioned play area.









Explore the Gray Playmat

2. Morandi Colors Elasti-Foam® Playmat (Large)

Available in pink, beige, and gray, the Morandi Colors version offers soft, neutral color choices for families who prefer a more understated look. Its larger format provides another option for creating a comfortable play area in shared living spaces.









Explore the Morandi Colors Playmat

3. Floral Bordered Playmat in Sahara

For families looking for a more decorative style, the Floral Bordered Playmat in Sahara combines a distinctive floral border with a warm color palette. It offers an alternative for those who want a play mat that also complements their home's overall look.









Explore the Floral Bordered Playmat

Early Black Friday Deals on Family Essentials

Starting November 12, shoppers can save up to 50% off on selected HulooSleep Elasti-Foam® Playmats through November 30, 2026. The promotion offers an opportunity to explore the collection and prepare a comfortable play space for a growing family ahead of the holiday season.

Whether shopping for a new arrival, updating a nursery, or choosing a practical gift for loved ones, families can explore the available styles and seasonal offers at .

About HulooSleep

HulooSleep is a family comfort brand built around the idea of being well rested in every aspect of family life. Focused on thoughtfully designed play mats, HulooSleep creates comfortable and practical spaces where children can play and families can spend meaningful time together. Its products combine soft cushioning, family-friendly functionality, and home-conscious design. The brand's philosophy, "Soft Where They Play, Safe Where They Land," reflects its commitment to creating comfortable play spaces that complement modern family homes while giving parents greater peace of mind.

Learn more at .

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