Radiopharmaceuticals Market To Reach USD 15.21 Billion By 2035 As Radioligand Therapy Moves Earlier In Cancer Care And Curiumlantheus Reshapes The Competitive Map
|Market Indicator
|Value
|Global market size, 2025
|USD 7.51 billion
|Global market size, 2026
|USD 8.28 billion
|Forecast market size, 2035
|USD 15.21 billion
|CAGR, 2026–2035
|7.31%
|Absolute growth, 2026–2035
|USD 6.93 billion
|U.S. market size, 2025 → 2035
|USD 2.7 billion → about USD 5.4 billion (7.18% CAGR)
|Largest region, 2025
|North America (43.95%)
|Fastest-growing region
|Asia Pacific
|Leading type / application
|Diagnostics (~60%) / oncology (~60%)
|Top 5 company share (estimated)
|60–65%
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Figure 1: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Snapshot
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Growth combines a large, steady diagnostic base with a faster-growing therapeutic layer. Therapy revenue per patient is far higher than imaging, so each new therapeutic approval adds more value than a new tracer.
Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments
2026 values below apply the approximate 2025 shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 8.28 billion and are modeled estimates.
Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type and Application
|Segment
|Approx. 2025 Share
|2026 Value (modeled)
|Growth Signal
|Diagnostics
|~60%
|About USD 4.97 billion
|Largest; SPECT and PET imaging
|Therapeutics
|~40%
|About USD 3.31 billion
|Fastest-growing type; radioligand therapy
|Oncology (application)
|~60%
|About USD 4.97 billion
|Largest application
|Cardiology (application)
|~20%
|About USD 1.66 billion
|Myocardial perfusion imaging
|Neurology, thyroid and others
|~20%
|About USD 1.66 billion
|Alzheimer's and thyroid uses
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Key Fact
|Radioisotope
|Technetium-99m
|Gallium-68
|Tc-99m supports about 80% of SPECT procedures
|Therapeutic isotope
|Lutetium-177
|Alpha emitters (actinium-225) in pipeline
|Lu-177 holds about 85% of therapeutic revenue
|Diagnostic modality
|SPECT
|PET
|PET grows about 13% a year
|End user
|Hospitals & clinics
|Specialty and imaging centers
|Therapy needs nuclear medicine units
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Type. Diagnostics lead because SPECT and PET scans are used every day in cardiology, oncology and neurology. Therapeutics grow fastest, led by lutetium-177 products such as Pluvicto and Lutathera, which together account for most therapy revenue.
Radioisotope. Technetium-99m remains the workhorse of nuclear medicine. Gallium-68 grows fastest, driven by PSMA and somatostatin-receptor PET imaging that selects patients for radioligand therapy, a model known as theranostics.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Region
|Region
|Approx. 2025 Share
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|North America
|43.95%
|U.S. USD 2.7B (2025) → about USD 5.4B (2035)
|New therapy approvals; dense PET network
|Europe
|~25%
|Strong nuclear medicine base; isotope reactors
|Theranostics adoption
|Asia Pacific
|~22%
|Fastest-growing region
|China approvals; new cyclotrons
|Rest of world
|~8%
|Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|Gradual access
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. The U.S. leads because new therapies launch there first and the PET imaging network is extensive. Novartis has five U.S. radioligand manufacturing sites operating or under construction and can deliver Pluvicto to treatment sites within five days, a sign of how logistics define competitiveness in this market.
Europe. Europe is the second-largest region, with a long nuclear medicine tradition and key isotope producers. New production capacity, such as PanTera's actinium-225 project in Belgium, supports the next wave of alpha therapies.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest. Novartis cited new approvals in China among the drivers of third-quarter 2026 Pluvicto growth, and Japan's Nihon Medi-Physics and other regional suppliers are expanding diagnostic networks.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Radiopharmaceutical Leaders, Latest Reported Signals
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Radioligand therapy is moving into earlier disease. On July 31, 2026, the FDA approved Pluvicto with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor for PSMA-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, based on the PSMAddition trial, which showed a 33% reduction in the risk of progression or death in an updated analysis. Novartis says the label now covers all stages of PSMA-positive metastatic prostate cancer.
What it indicates: Therapy volumes will rise sharply, increasing demand for lutetium-177, PSMA PET scans and treatment capacity in hospitals.
Consolidation is creating a new major player. On August 3, 2026, Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus in an all-cash deal worth up to about USD 8.0 billion, including contingent value rights. Lantheus reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 389.9 million, including USD 238.9 million from its PSMA PET agent Pylarify.
What it indicates: The combined company will hold an estimated share close to Novartis, with a full range of diagnostics, therapeutics and isotope supply.
Equivalent versions of therapies are arriving. On September 22, 2026, the FDA approved Lantheus's Bravnetsa (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), the only radiopharmaceutical the agency has found therapeutically equivalent to Lutathera for certain neuroendocrine tumors. Lutathera generated USD 219 million in Novartis's third quarter.
What it indicates: Price competition is reaching therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, which will widen access but pressure margins for first-generation products.
Big pharma is buying into the field. Novartis acquired Mariana Oncology and licensed a preclinical radioligand asset from BoomRay Pharmaceuticals in 2026. Eli Lilly has a collaboration with AdvanCell, AstraZeneca acquired Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Bristol Myers Squibb owns RayzeBio.
What it indicates: Pipelines are shifting toward alpha emitters such as actinium-225 and new targets beyond PSMA and somatostatin receptors.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Rising cancer incidence and demand for targeted cancer therapeutics. Theranostics, which pairs PET imaging with matched therapy to select patients. Label expansions that move radioligand therapy into earlier lines. Growth of PET imaging in cancer diagnostics, cardiology and neurology. Large pharma investment through acquisitions and licensing.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- Limited and fragile isotope supply, especially actinium-225 and molybdenum-99. Short half-lives that require fast, tightly scheduled manufacturing and delivery. Shortage of nuclear medicine staff and treatment rooms in hospitals. Radiation safety regulation and waste handling costs. New equivalent products that bring price competition.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Alpha-emitter therapies built on actinium-225 and lead-212. Gallium-68 and PET diagnostics, the fastest-growing isotope and modality. Isotope production and radiopharmaceutical CDMO services to relieve supply limits. Asia Pacific expansion, the fastest-growing region. New targets such as FAP, GRPR and CA9 beyond prostate and neuroendocrine cancers.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: Radiopharmaceuticals Estimated Company Shares
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
The market is concentrated. Precedence Research estimates that Novartis holds 28–30%, Lantheus 15–17%, Curium 12–14%, GE HealthCare 6–8% and Bayer 4–5%, with the top five holding 60–65% and the top ten 78–80%. Other key players include Cardinal Health, Telix, Jubilant Radiopharma, Eckert & Ziegler, Bracco, Siemens Healthineers (PETNET), ITM, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Orano Med, NorthStar, SHINE, Nordion, Clarity, Perspective Therapeutics and Nihon Medi-Physics.
|Company
|Est. Share
|Key Products / Focus
|Relevant Development
|Novartis
|28–30%
|Pluvicto, Lutathera, Locametz
|Pluvicto mHSPC approval (Jul 2026); Q3 Pluvicto sales USD 674M
|Lantheus
|15–17%
|Pylarify, Definity, Bravnetsa
|To be acquired by Curium (up to ~USD 8.0B); Bravnetsa approved Sep 2026
|Curium
|12–14%
|SPECT and PET agents, isotopes
|Agreed to acquire Lantheus (Aug 2026)
|GE HealthCare
|6–8%
|Diagnostic tracers and imaging
|Integrated scanners and tracers
|Bayer
|4–5%
|Xofigo and pipeline
|Alpha therapy experience
|Telix / Clarity / ITM
|Smaller
|Theranostics developers
|Named key players in the report
|Eli Lilly / AstraZeneca / BMS
|Entrants
|Alpha and beta therapy pipelines
|AdvanCell, Fusion and RayzeBio programs
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Hospitals and cancer centers
|Nuclear Medicine Director, Oncology Head
|New approvals, therapy room expansions
|Radioligand therapy programs
|Imaging centers
|Operations Director, Radiology Lead
|PET scanner purchases, PSMA demand
|PET tracer supply contracts
|Pharma developers
|BD Head, CMC Director
|Pipeline entry, isotope needs
|Isotope supply and CDMO services
|Radiopharmacies and distributors
|Network Director
|New products, regional expansion
|Dose distribution partnerships
|Payers
|Medical Director, HTA Lead
|Label expansions, equivalents
|Value-based therapy coverage
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making
Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for radiopharmaceuticals and adjacent markets such as the medical isotopes, nuclear medicine and oncology markets. It helps teams size demand by isotope, modality and application.
Precedence Quadrant compares radiopharma companies on products, pipeline, isotope access and manufacturing reach, helping partners and investors screen leaders.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks approvals, equivalents, acquisitions and isotope capacity news, so teams can respond quickly.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps isotope reactors, cyclotrons, radiopharmacies and CDMO capacity, supporting supply and site decisions.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as actinium-225 supply outlook, theranostics adoption by country or the impact of the Curium–Lantheus deal.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on radiopharmaceuticals
|Sizes demand by isotope and application
|Precedence Quadrant
|Company comparison on products and isotope access
|Screens partners and leaders
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of approvals, deals and capacity
|Times launch and investment decisions
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Isotope, cyclotron and CDMO mapping
|Supports supply and site choices
|Customized Research
|Isotope, adoption and deal-impact studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Radiopharmaceutical approvals, isotope supply events and deals now arrive every month. Monthly updates suit commercial and supply teams tracking approvals and isotope availability. Quarterly updates match company sales of Pluvicto, Lutathera and Pylarify. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow label expansions and new equivalents, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market nearly doubles to USD 15.21 billion by 2035; therapeutics will drive most new value. Strategy and business development teams: the Curium–Lantheus deal resets competition; mid-sized developers are likely targets. R&D leaders: alpha emitters and new targets offer differentiation as lutetium-177 products face equivalents. Procurement and supply teams: secure lutetium-177, gallium-68 and actinium-225 contracts early. Investors: isotope production and radiopharmacy networks are strategic assets as therapy volumes grow. Hospitals: expanding Pluvicto eligibility requires more treatment rooms, staff and PET capacity.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Radiopharmaceuticals Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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