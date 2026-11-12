Radiopharmaceuticals Market To Reach USD 15.21 Billion By 2035 As Radioligand Therapy Moves Earlier In Cancer Care And Curiumlantheus Reshapes The Competitive Map

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America Holds 43.95% of a USD 8.28 Billion Market, Diagnostics Lead and Therapeutics Grow Fastest: Precedence Research Segment, Company and Buyer Intelligence Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.51 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 15.21 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.31%. North America held 43.95% of 2025 revenue, and the U.S. market is expected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2025 to about USD 5.4 billion by 2035.



Precedence Research today released updated intelligence on the global radiopharmaceuticals market, covering radioactive drugs used to image disease and to treat it, from technetium-99m heart and bone scans to PET tracers for prostate cancer and lutetium-177 radioligand therapies. The market is valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 15.21 billion by 2035, adding USD 6.93 billion in annual revenue. The field is shifting from imaging toward treatment. Diagnostics still account for about 60% of revenue, but therapeutics are the fastest-growing type as radioligand therapies move into earlier stages of cancer. On July 31, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis's Pluvicto for PSMA-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, nearly doubling the eligible patient population. Pluvicto sales reached USD 674 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 20%. The competitive map is also changing. Curium agreed in August 2026 to acquire Lantheus for up to about USD 8.0 billion, combining two of the largest suppliers, and in September the FDA approved Lantheus's Bravnetsa, the first therapeutically equivalent version of Novartis's Lutathera. Large drugmakers including Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi are building radiopharma pipelines. For developers, isotope producers, radiopharmacies, hospitals and investors, isotope supply, manufacturing and delivery logistics now decide who can scale. Full report: Request a sample: Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 7.51 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 8.28 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 15.21 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 7.31% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 6.93 billion U.S. market size, 2025 → 2035 USD 2.7 billion → about USD 5.4 billion (7.18% CAGR) Largest region, 2025 North America (43.95%) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific Leading type / application Diagnostics (~60%) / oncology (~60%) Top 5 company share (estimated) 60–65%

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Radiopharmaceuticals Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth combines a large, steady diagnostic base with a faster-growing therapeutic layer. Therapy revenue per patient is far higher than imaging, so each new therapeutic approval adds more value than a new tracer.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values below apply the approximate 2025 shares published by Precedence Research to the 2026 market size of USD 8.28 billion and are modeled estimates.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type and Application

Segment Approx. 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Diagnostics ~60% About USD 4.97 billion Largest; SPECT and PET imaging Therapeutics ~40% About USD 3.31 billion Fastest-growing type; radioligand therapy Oncology (application) ~60% About USD 4.97 billion Largest application Cardiology (application) ~20% About USD 1.66 billion Myocardial perfusion imaging Neurology, thyroid and others ~20% About USD 1.66 billion Alzheimer's and thyroid uses

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Key Fact Radioisotope Technetium-99m Gallium-68 Tc-99m supports about 80% of SPECT procedures Therapeutic isotope Lutetium-177 Alpha emitters (actinium-225) in pipeline Lu-177 holds about 85% of therapeutic revenue Diagnostic modality SPECT PET PET grows about 13% a year End user Hospitals & clinics Specialty and imaging centers Therapy needs nuclear medicine units

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Type. Diagnostics lead because SPECT and PET scans are used every day in cardiology, oncology and neurology. Therapeutics grow fastest, led by lutetium-177 products such as Pluvicto and Lutathera, which together account for most therapy revenue.

Radioisotope. Technetium-99m remains the workhorse of nuclear medicine. Gallium-68 grows fastest, driven by PSMA and somatostatin-receptor PET imaging that selects patients for radioligand therapy, a model known as theranostics.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Region

Region Approx. 2025 Share Key Facts Growth Signal North America 43.95% U.S. USD 2.7B (2025) → about USD 5.4B (2035) New therapy approvals; dense PET network Europe ~25% Strong nuclear medicine base; isotope reactors Theranostics adoption Asia Pacific ~22% Fastest-growing region China approvals; new cyclotrons Rest of world ~8% Latin America, Middle East & Africa Gradual access

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. leads because new therapies launch there first and the PET imaging network is extensive. Novartis has five U.S. radioligand manufacturing sites operating or under construction and can deliver Pluvicto to treatment sites within five days, a sign of how logistics define competitiveness in this market.

Europe. Europe is the second-largest region, with a long nuclear medicine tradition and key isotope producers. New production capacity, such as PanTera's actinium-225 project in Belgium, supports the next wave of alpha therapies.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest. Novartis cited new approvals in China among the drivers of third-quarter 2026 Pluvicto growth, and Japan's Nihon Medi-Physics and other regional suppliers are expanding diagnostic networks.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Radiopharmaceutical Leaders, Latest Reported Signals

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Radioligand therapy is moving into earlier disease. On July 31, 2026, the FDA approved Pluvicto with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor for PSMA-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, based on the PSMAddition trial, which showed a 33% reduction in the risk of progression or death in an updated analysis. Novartis says the label now covers all stages of PSMA-positive metastatic prostate cancer.

What it indicates: Therapy volumes will rise sharply, increasing demand for lutetium-177, PSMA PET scans and treatment capacity in hospitals.

Consolidation is creating a new major player. On August 3, 2026, Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus in an all-cash deal worth up to about USD 8.0 billion, including contingent value rights. Lantheus reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 389.9 million, including USD 238.9 million from its PSMA PET agent Pylarify.

What it indicates: The combined company will hold an estimated share close to Novartis, with a full range of diagnostics, therapeutics and isotope supply.

Equivalent versions of therapies are arriving. On September 22, 2026, the FDA approved Lantheus's Bravnetsa (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), the only radiopharmaceutical the agency has found therapeutically equivalent to Lutathera for certain neuroendocrine tumors. Lutathera generated USD 219 million in Novartis's third quarter.

What it indicates: Price competition is reaching therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, which will widen access but pressure margins for first-generation products.

Big pharma is buying into the field. Novartis acquired Mariana Oncology and licensed a preclinical radioligand asset from BoomRay Pharmaceuticals in 2026. Eli Lilly has a collaboration with AdvanCell, AstraZeneca acquired Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Bristol Myers Squibb owns RayzeBio.

What it indicates: Pipelines are shifting toward alpha emitters such as actinium-225 and new targets beyond PSMA and somatostatin receptors.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rising cancer incidence and demand for targeted cancer therapeutics.

Theranostics, which pairs PET imaging with matched therapy to select patients.

Label expansions that move radioligand therapy into earlier lines.

Growth of PET imaging in cancer diagnostics, cardiology and neurology. Large pharma investment through acquisitions and licensing.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Limited and fragile isotope supply, especially actinium-225 and molybdenum-99.

Short half-lives that require fast, tightly scheduled manufacturing and delivery.

Shortage of nuclear medicine staff and treatment rooms in hospitals.

Radiation safety regulation and waste handling costs. New equivalent products that bring price competition.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Alpha-emitter therapies built on actinium-225 and lead-212.

Gallium-68 and PET diagnostics, the fastest-growing isotope and modality.

Isotope production and radiopharmaceutical CDMO services to relieve supply limits.

Asia Pacific expansion, the fastest-growing region. New targets such as FAP, GRPR and CA9 beyond prostate and neuroendocrine cancers.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence







Figure 3: Radiopharmaceuticals Estimated Company Shares

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market is concentrated. Precedence Research estimates that Novartis holds 28–30%, Lantheus 15–17%, Curium 12–14%, GE HealthCare 6–8% and Bayer 4–5%, with the top five holding 60–65% and the top ten 78–80%. Other key players include Cardinal Health, Telix, Jubilant Radiopharma, Eckert & Ziegler, Bracco, Siemens Healthineers (PETNET), ITM, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Orano Med, NorthStar, SHINE, Nordion, Clarity, Perspective Therapeutics and Nihon Medi-Physics.

Company Est. Share Key Products / Focus Relevant Development Novartis 28–30% Pluvicto, Lutathera, Locametz Pluvicto mHSPC approval (Jul 2026); Q3 Pluvicto sales USD 674M Lantheus 15–17% Pylarify, Definity, Bravnetsa To be acquired by Curium (up to ~USD 8.0B); Bravnetsa approved Sep 2026 Curium 12–14% SPECT and PET agents, isotopes Agreed to acquire Lantheus (Aug 2026) GE HealthCare 6–8% Diagnostic tracers and imaging Integrated scanners and tracers Bayer 4–5% Xofigo and pipeline Alpha therapy experience Telix / Clarity / ITM Smaller Theranostics developers Named key players in the report Eli Lilly / AstraZeneca / BMS Entrants Alpha and beta therapy pipelines AdvanCell, Fusion and RayzeBio programs

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Hospitals and cancer centers Nuclear Medicine Director, Oncology Head New approvals, therapy room expansions Radioligand therapy programs Imaging centers Operations Director, Radiology Lead PET scanner purchases, PSMA demand PET tracer supply contracts Pharma developers BD Head, CMC Director Pipeline entry, isotope needs Isotope supply and CDMO services Radiopharmacies and distributors Network Director New products, regional expansion Dose distribution partnerships Payers Medical Director, HTA Lead Label expansions, equivalents Value-based therapy coverage

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for radiopharmaceuticals and adjacent markets such as the medical isotopes, nuclear medicine and oncology markets. It helps teams size demand by isotope, modality and application.

Precedence Quadrant compares radiopharma companies on products, pipeline, isotope access and manufacturing reach, helping partners and investors screen leaders.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks approvals, equivalents, acquisitions and isotope capacity news, so teams can respond quickly.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps isotope reactors, cyclotrons, radiopharmacies and CDMO capacity, supporting supply and site decisions.

Customized Research answers specific questions, such as actinium-225 supply outlook, theranostics adoption by country or the impact of the Curium–Lantheus deal.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on radiopharmaceuticals Sizes demand by isotope and application Precedence Quadrant Company comparison on products and isotope access Screens partners and leaders Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of approvals, deals and capacity Times launch and investment decisions Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Isotope, cyclotron and CDMO mapping Supports supply and site choices Customized Research Isotope, adoption and deal-impact studies Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Radiopharmaceutical approvals, isotope supply events and deals now arrive every month. Monthly updates suit commercial and supply teams tracking approvals and isotope availability. Quarterly updates match company sales of Pluvicto, Lutathera and Pylarify. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow label expansions and new equivalents, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: the market nearly doubles to USD 15.21 billion by 2035; therapeutics will drive most new value.

Strategy and business development teams: the Curium–Lantheus deal resets competition; mid-sized developers are likely targets.

R&D leaders: alpha emitters and new targets offer differentiation as lutetium-177 products face equivalents.

Procurement and supply teams: secure lutetium-177, gallium-68 and actinium-225 contracts early.

Investors: isotope production and radiopharmacy networks are strategic assets as therapy volumes grow. Hospitals: expanding Pluvicto eligibility requires more treatment rooms, staff and PET capacity.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: Radiopharmaceuticals Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To understand which isotopes, therapies and companies will lead radiopharmaceuticals through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



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