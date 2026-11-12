High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market To Reach USD 69.75 Billion By 2035 As AI Accelerators Drive Sold-Out Supply And The Shift To HBM4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Grows at 25.37% CAGR from USD 9.18 Billion in 2026; Asia Pacific Holds 45%, GPUs Lead Applications and North America Grows Fastest: Precedence Research Segment, Company and Buyer Intelligence Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global high bandwidth memory market is valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2026, up from USD 7.27 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 69.75 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 25.37%. Asia Pacific held 45% of 2025 revenue and is expected to grow from USD 3.27 billion to about USD 31.78 billion by 2035.



Precedence Research today released updated intelligence on the global high bandwidth memory market, covering stacked DRAM placed next to processors to move data at very high speed. HBM is the memory inside nearly every AI accelerator and graphic processing unit used for training and running large AI models. The market is valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 69.75 billion by 2035, adding USD 60.57 billion in annual revenue. Demand is running far ahead of supply. SK hynix says its HBM and related DRAM products are sold out through 2029, Micron says its entire 2026 HBM supply is sold out and that it can meet only half to two-thirds of customer demand, and Samsung expects AI-driven demand in 2027 to far exceed industry supply. The three suppliers reported record results in the third quarter of 2026: SK hynix revenue rose 328% to KRW 104.6 trillion, and Samsung's semiconductor division earned KRW 106.5 trillion in operating profit. The technology is also moving to a new generation. HBM4, with a wider interface and a logic base die often made by a foundry, is ramping quickly, and SK hynix expects HBM4 to overtake HBM3E in shipments and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026. For memory makers, packaging houses, equipment suppliers, chip designers and hyperscalers, the key questions are who can add capacity fastest, how HBM4 shifts the value chain, and how long the shortage lasts. Full report: Request a sample: Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 7.27 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 9.18 billion Forecast market size, 2035 USD 69.75 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 25.37% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 60.57 billion Asia Pacific market, 2025 → 2035 USD 3.27 billion → about USD 31.78 billion (25.53% CAGR) Largest region, 2025 Asia Pacific (45%) Fastest-growing region North America Leading application / memory type, 2025 GPUs (40%) / HBM2 (50%) Leading end user, 2025 Semiconductors (60%)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: High Bandwidth Memory Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows about 7.6 times over the forecast period. Each new generation of AI accelerator carries more HBM stacks with more layers, so memory content per chip keeps rising even as unit volumes grow.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values apply the published 2025 shares to the 2026 market size of USD 9.18 billion and are modeled estimates.

HBM Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment (2025 Share) 2026 Value (modeled) Fastest-Growing Segment Application GPUs (40%) USD 3.67 billion AI & machine learning Memory type HBM2 (50%) USD 4.59 billion HBM3 End-user industry Semiconductors (60%) USD 5.51 billion Automotive Region Asia Pacific (45%) USD 4.13 billion North America

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Application. GPUs lead because NVIDIA and AMD accelerators are the largest buyers of HBM. AI and machine learning workloads grow fastest as custom AI chips from Google, AWS, Microsoft and others also adopt HBM.

Memory type. The report lists HBM1, HBM2, HBM2E, HBM3 and HBM4. HBM3, which offers more than 800 GB/s per stack, is the fastest-growing type, and HBM4 is now ramping: Micron is sampling HBM4 at 2.8 TB/s, above the JEDEC target of 2 TB/s.

End user. Semiconductor companies are the largest buyers. Automotive grows fastest from a small base as advanced driver assistance and in-vehicle AI need high memory bandwidth.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

HBM Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal Asia Pacific Largest, 45% (2025) USD 3.27B (2025) → about USD 31.78B (2035) South Korea and Taiwan production base North America Fastest-growing Home of the largest HBM buyers Micron U.S. investment of USD 200B Europe Smaller Automotive and HPC demand Equipment suppliers such as ASML and BESI Latin America and MEA Emerging Data center build-outs Sovereign AI projects

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific leads because most HBM is made in South Korea by SK hynix and Samsung and in Taiwan and Japan by Micron, with advanced packaging in Taiwan by TSMC and others. SK hynix plans to ramp its M15X plant to full capacity by the end of 2026 and has announced USD 74.5 billion of investment through 2028, about 80% in AI and HBM areas.

North America. North America is the fastest-growing region. NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom and the hyperscalers that buy most HBM are based there, and Micron has committed USD 200 billion to U.S. memory manufacturing and R&D, including advanced HBM packaging.

Europe and other regions. Europe contributes key equipment and materials suppliers, while the Middle East and Latin America add demand through new AI data centers.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: HBM Suppliers, Latest Reported Results

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Supply is sold out for years. SK hynix reported on October 28, 2026 that its HBM and related DRAM products are sold out through 2029, with more than half of 2027 and 2028 capacity covered by long-term agreements. Micron says its 2026 HBM supply is sold out under multi-year contracts and has collected USD 22 billion in customer prepayments.

What it indicates: Pricing power sits with memory makers, and buyers are signing long-term contracts and prepaying to secure supply.

Memory makers are posting record results. SK hynix's third-quarter 2026 revenue rose 328% to KRW 104.6 trillion with operating profit of KRW 83.3 trillion. Samsung's semiconductor division posted revenue of KRW 147.1 trillion and operating profit of KRW 106.5 trillion and said it significantly scaled up HBM4 sales. Micron's fiscal third-quarter revenue reached nearly USD 42 billion, with HBM4 revenue above USD 1 billion.

What it indicates: Record profits are funding a new wave of capacity, but new fabs take years, so tight supply is likely to persist.

HBM4 is taking over. SK hynix expects HBM4 to overtake HBM3E in shipments and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026, and Micron says HBM4 is ramping twice as fast as HBM3E. HBM4 uses a logic base die, and Samsung said base-die sales improved its foundry earnings.

What it indicates: Foundries and advanced packaging become more important in HBM, tying memory makers more closely to logic partners such as TSMC.

Capacity investment is rising sharply. Micron raised its capital spending plan from USD 20 billion to more than USD 25 billion, and SK hynix is building a new USD 14.6 billion fab in South Korea. Samsung plans multi-year contracts and expects AI infrastructure spending to reach a historic level in 2027.

What it indicates: Equipment and packaging suppliers, including thermal compression bonders and hybrid bonding tools, benefit directly from HBM expansion.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rapid growth in generative AI training and inference.

More HBM stacks and layers per accelerator with each chip generation.

Custom AI chips from hyperscalers that adopt HBM.

Expansion of high performance computing and AI data centers. Growth in advanced packaging such as 2.5D and 3D integration.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Limited production capacity and long fab construction times.

Complex stacking with lower yields than standard DRAM.

Heat dissipation in tall stacks, requiring better thermal interface materials.

Dependence on a few suppliers and on advanced packaging capacity. Export controls that limit sales to some markets.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



HBM4 and HBM4E with custom base dies for specific customers.

Hybrid bonding and advanced packaging equipment for taller stacks.

Automotive and edge AI, the fastest-growing end use.

North America manufacturing and packaging, the fastest-growing region. Long-term supply agreements and prepayment models that fund capacity.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence







Figure 3: HBM Capacity Investments by Leading Suppliers

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Three companies make almost all HBM: SK hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology. NVIDIA and AMD are the largest buyers and set product requirements. China's CXMT is developing domestic HBM. TSMC, ASE, Amkor and other packaging firms, and equipment makers such as Hanmi Semiconductor, BE Semiconductor, Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron, support the supply chain.

Company Role Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction SK hynix HBM manufacturer Q3 2026 revenue KRW 104.6T (+328%); operating profit KRW 83.3T HBM4 ramp; M15X to full capacity; USD 74.5B investment through 2028 Samsung Electronics HBM manufacturer and foundry Q3 2026 DS revenue KRW 147.1T; operating profit KRW 106.5T Scaled HBM4 sales; multi-year contracts; base-die foundry sales Micron Technology HBM manufacturer Fiscal Q3 2026 revenue ~USD 42B; HBM4 revenue above USD 1B Capex above USD 25B; USD 200B U.S. plan; 2.8 TB/s HBM4 NVIDIA Largest HBM buyer Named key player in the report Sets HBM roadmap through its GPUs AMD HBM buyer Named key player in the report High-capacity HBM in Instinct accelerators TSMC Packaging and base die CoWoS capacity for AI chips Logic base dies for HBM4

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity GPU and AI chip designers VP Supply Chain, Memory Procurement Lead New accelerator launches Long-term HBM supply contracts Hyperscalers Head of Silicon, Infrastructure Procurement Custom chip programs, capex raises Direct supply and co-development Server OEMs Procurement Director AI server orders Allocated supply via chip vendors Packaging and foundry partners BD Director, Operations Head HBM4 base-die demand Base-die and packaging services Equipment and materials suppliers Sales Director Fab and packaging expansions Bonders, test and thermal materials

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for HBM and adjacent markets such as the semiconductor memory, semiconductor and data center markets. It helps teams size demand by application, memory type and region.

Precedence Quadrant compares memory makers and packaging partners on capacity, technology readiness and customer reach, helping buyers and investors assess supply risk.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks results, capacity announcements, HBM4 qualification and pricing, so procurement and strategy teams can act quickly.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps HBM fabs, packaging lines, yields and equipment lead times, supporting sourcing and capacity planning.

Customized Research answers specific questions, such as HBM4 supply outlook, memory cost per accelerator or the impact of export controls.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on HBM Sizes demand by application and type Precedence Quadrant Supplier comparison on capacity and technology Assesses supply risk Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of results, capacity and pricing Times procurement and investment Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Fab, packaging and equipment mapping Supports sourcing and capacity planning Customized Research HBM4, cost and export-control studies Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

HBM supply, pricing and product generations change every quarter. Monthly updates suit procurement teams tracking allocations and pricing. Quarterly updates match memory makers' earnings and capacity guidance. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow HBM4 and HBM4E qualification, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: the market grows about 7.6 times to USD 69.75 billion by 2035; secure long-term supply now, as capacity is committed through 2029.

Strategy and business development teams: North America grows fastest; U.S. manufacturing and packaging investments open new partnerships.

R&D leaders: HBM4 base dies and hybrid bonding are the key technology shifts.

Procurement teams: expect prepayments and multi-year contracts as the norm.

Investors: memory makers, packaging houses and bonding equipment suppliers capture most of the value. Equipment and materials suppliers: fab and packaging expansions by all three makers sustain demand through the late 2020s.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: High Bandwidth Memory Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To understand how HBM supply, technology and demand will evolve through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



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