Antibody Drug Conjugates Market To Reach USD 34.80 Billion By 2035 As Early-Line Approvals, Next-Generation Payloads And Multi-Billion-Dollar China Deals Expand The ADC Pipeline

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is valued at USD 14.09 billion in 2026, up from USD 12.69 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach about USD 34.80 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.61%. North America held 50% of 2025 revenue, and the U.S. market is set to grow from USD 4.45 billion in 2025 to about USD 12.29 billion by 2035.







ADCs are moving from late-line to earlier treatment. In May 2026 alone, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Enhertu for two early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer settings, approved Datroway as a first-line therapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and approved AbbVie's Decnupaz, the first ADC for a rare blood cancer called BPDCN. Earlier use means more patients treated for longer, which supports steady growth across the forecast period.

The pipeline is also changing hands. Chinese developers are now a major source of new ADCs, and global drugmakers are licensing them at scale: Pfizer agreed a collaboration with Innovent worth up to USD 10.5 billion in June 2026, and Roche partnered with Hansoh in October 2026 in a deal that could exceed USD 15 billion. For drug developers, CDMOs, hospitals, payers and investors, the questions are which targets and payloads will win, who controls manufacturing capacity, and how fast new ADCs reach earlier lines of therapy.

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Market Size and Growth

Market Indicator Value Global market size, 2025 USD 12.69 billion Global market size, 2026 USD 14.09 billion Forecast market size, 2035 About USD 34.80 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 10.61% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 20.71 billion U.S. market size, 2025 → 2035 USD 4.45 billion → about USD 12.29 billion Largest region, 2025 North America (50%) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific (around 19% CAGR) Leading antigen target / application, 2025 HER2 (24.40%) / breast cancer (28.90%)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth rests on three factors: new approvals in earlier lines of therapy, expansion into tumor types beyond breast and blood cancers, and new targets such as Trop-2, which is the fastest-growing antigen target in the report.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

The table below shows the leading segment in each group with its published 2025 share and a modeled 2026 value (USD 14.09 billion × share ÷ 100), alongside the fastest-growing segment.







Figure 2: ADC Market Leading Segment Shares, 2025

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

ADC Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment (2025 Share) 2026 Value (modeled) Fastest-Growing Segment Product Kadcyla (22.60%) USD 3.18 billion Enhertu Antigen target HER2 receptor (24.40%) USD 3.44 billion Trop-2 (14.80% CAGR) Application Breast cancer (28.90%) USD 4.07 billion Ovarian cancer (13.20% CAGR) End user Hospitals & clinics (36.50%) USD 5.14 billion Specialty cancer centers (12.40% CAGR) Distribution channel Direct sales (48.20%) USD 6.79 billion Online platforms (11.60% CAGR)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Product and target. HER2-directed ADCs lead the market, with Kadcyla holding the largest product share in 2025. Enhertu is the fastest-growing product as its approvals move into early breast cancer and other HER2-expressing tumors. Trop-2 is the fastest-growing target, supported by Datroway and Trodelvy and by several Trop-2 ADCs from Chinese developers.

Application. Breast cancer leads with 28.90% of 2025 revenue. Ovarian cancer grows fastest, driven by folate receptor alpha-targeted ADCs such as AbbVie's Elahere. Lung, urothelial, gastric and blood cancers are other key areas.

End user and channel. Hospitals and clinics lead because ADCs are given by infusion and need monitoring. Specialty cancer centers grow fastest as complex ADC regimens concentrate in high-volume oncology centers. Direct sales dominate distribution.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

ADC Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest, 50% of 2025 revenue U.S. USD 4.45B (2025) → about USD 12.29B (2035) Early-line FDA approvals Europe Second-largest EMA approvals follow U.S. with a lag Broader reimbursement over time Asia Pacific Fastest-growing, around 19% CAGR China is a major ADC innovation hub Out-licensing and domestic launches Latin America and MEA Emerging Access limited by price Gradual reimbursement

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. leads because most new ADCs launch there first and are used across a broad range of cancers. The May 2026 approvals for Enhertu in early breast cancer and Datroway in first-line triple-negative breast cancer will expand the treated population further.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China has become one of the world's main sources of new ADC candidates, and companies such as Kelun-Biotech, Hansoh, Innovent, Hengrui, RemeGen and Duality Biologics are licensing assets to global drugmakers. Japan is home to Daiichi Sankyo, the developer behind Enhertu and Datroway.

Europe. Europe is the second-largest region, supported by EMA approvals and growing ADC manufacturing capacity. Axplora is expanding lyophilization capacity for ADCs at its Le Mans site in France, with completion expected in 2027.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 3: Key ADC Developments, November 2025 – October 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

ADCs are moving into early-stage and first-line treatment. In May 2026, the FDA approved Enhertu for neoadjuvant use with THP in stage II/III HER2-positive breast cancer (DESTINY-Breast11) and as adjuvant monotherapy, where it outperformed Kadcyla (DESTINY-Breast05). The FDA also approved Datroway as a first-line therapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

What it indicates: ADCs are replacing older standards of care. Treatment in earlier disease means more patients and longer therapy, which shifts share from Kadcyla toward Enhertu and other next-generation ADCs.

New targets and blood cancers are opening. On May 27, 2026, the FDA approved AbbVie's Decnupaz (pivekimab sunirine), a CD123-directed ADC and the first ADC for adults with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

What it indicates: ADC use is spreading beyond HER2 and Trop-2 into rare and hematologic cancers, adding new revenue streams.

Global drugmakers are licensing China's ADC pipeline. Pfizer and Innovent agreed a global collaboration in June 2026 worth up to USD 10.5 billion, including USD 650 million upfront, focused on ADCs with novel payloads and multi-specific antibodies. In October 2026, Roche partnered with Hansoh in a deal that could exceed USD 15 billion.

What it indicates: China is now a primary source of ADC innovation, and licensing will remain the fastest route for large pharma to refill pipelines.

The technology is evolving beyond cytotoxic payloads. C4 Therapeutics and Roche announced a collaboration on degrader-antibody conjugates in April 2026. Startups are raising capital for new designs: Solve Therapeutics secured USD 120 million and NEOK Bio raised a USD 75 million Series A in November 2025.

What it indicates: Next-generation payloads, bispecific ADCs and degrader conjugates aim to widen the therapeutic window and reach tumors that resist current ADCs.

Manufacturing capacity is expanding. Axplora announced added ADC lyophilization capacity in February 2026, and CDMOs such as Lonza, WuXi XDC and Samsung Biologics continue to add high-potency conjugation capacity.

What it indicates: ADC production needs specialized containment and conjugation skills, so CDMO capacity will be a competitive factor for developers.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers