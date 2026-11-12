Resilio Mental Health Solutions Celebrates New Exton Office With Chamber Ribbon Cutting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bilingual Psychiatric Practice Opens a New Office on Gordon Drive and Plans to Add a Third Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner to Meet Growing Demand for Care

Exton, PA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilio Mental Health Solutions, a psychiatric practice offering evaluations and medication management for adolescents and adults in English and Spanish, celebrated its new office at 605 Gordon Drive, Suite B, in Exton with an open house and ribbon-cutting on Friday, November 6. Ashley Pierce, president of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon alongside founder and CEO Dr. Daisy Lara, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Several community members, health care partners, and local business leaders attended.







Dr. Daisy Lara with her family opening the doors to Resilio Mental Health Solutions' new location in Exton, Pa.

Resilio shares the space with Angela Dora Dobrzynski, LPC. Through a referral partnership that has run for more than five years, the two coordinate care for patients who benefit from both psychiatric treatment and therapy.

A Space Designed to Help Patients Feel Seen

The office is built around natural light, plants, and warm, homelike furnishings.

"We intentionally created our office to be calm and welcoming," said Dr. Lara. "We want every patient who comes through our door to feel seen, important, and valued. I want the Exton and Chester County community to know that we are here for them."

Growing to Meet Demand for Bilingual Mental Health Care

Resilio offers in-person and telehealth visits for patients age 13 and older, and current patients keep the same providers and services at the new location. Two of the practice's providers speak Spanish, in a field where Latinx clinicians are underrepresented. In the American Psychiatric Nurses Association's 2022 Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing Workforce Report, only 2% of responding psychiatric-mental health advanced practice nurses identified as Latinx, compared with 5% of nurse practitioners in the national sample. With current providers' schedules full, Resilio plans to add a third nurse practitioner in 2027 to shorten wait times, currently two to three weeks, and welcome new patients.

"Our team brings more than 25 years of experience. We provide affirming care, focusing on the needs of each patient. We aim to increase access to high-quality psychiatric care, decrease mental health stigma, and increase psychoeducation for both English and Spanish speakers," said Dr. Lara.

"A strong community is one where residents have access to the care and resources they need, and supporting businesses like Resilio Mental Health Solutions helps make that possible. What stands out to me about Resilio is their commitment to addressing gaps in mental health care and creating a welcoming, supportive environment for individuals and families throughout our region,” said Ashley Pierce, president of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce.

Office Details



Address: 605 Gordon Drive, Suite B, Exton, PA 19341

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Services: Psychiatric evaluations, medication management, supportive psychotherapy, and pharmacogenomic testing

Visits: In person and by telehealth; Spanish-speaking providers available New patients: (484) 657-4802 or resiliomhs.com







Dr. Daisy Lara with licensed professional counselor Angela Dora Dobrzynski.

About Resilio Mental Health Solutions

Resilio Mental Health Solutions is a bilingual, nurse practitioner-led psychiatric practice in Exton, Pennsylvania, founded by Dr. Daisy Lara, DNP, CRNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC. The practice provides psychiatric evaluations, supportive psychotherapy, medication management, and pharmacogenomic testing for adolescents and adults in English and Spanish, in person and by telehealth. Its "natural approach first" philosophy begins with lifestyle and holistic care before medication.

Press Inquiries

Harini Balachandar

...

