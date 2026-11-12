Foundation Launches Universal Ethereum Signer In Beta, First On Passport Hardware

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed by Ledger cofounder Nicolas Bacca, the app runs on KeyOS, Foundation's open source operating system that lets independent developers build apps for Passport.

Foundation today announced the beta launch of the Universal Ethereum Signer on Passport, Foundation's Human Authority Hardware device. Developed by Ledger cofounder Nicolas Bacca, now CEO of ZKnox, with the work funded by an Ethereum Foundation grant to ZKnox, the app lets users review and sign Ethereum transactions and messages on dedicated open source hardware, keeping their private keys off their phone or computer.

Passport was chosen as the app's first hardware platform because developers can build on KeyOS without asking Foundation's permission. Developers can write the software that runs on the device, design the screens users see, and release their own updates. Passport owners can then install the app themselves, without waiting for Foundation to add those capabilities to a system update.

"Having enough memory lets us reuse well-tested open source code instead of writing everything from scratch," said Nicolas Bacca, developer of the Universal Ethereum Signer. "On Passport, we can do that in an open development environment, with KeyOS keeping the signer separate from other apps on the device."

Foundation began building KeyOS in late 2022 so independent developers could create security apps without being given access to everything stored on the device. The operating system gives each app its own protected environment, storage, and permissions; the Ethereum signer, for example, receives its own signing keys by default, separate from those used by other apps. This allows users to add Ethereum signing to the same device they use for Bitcoin, login credentials, and private files.

"When you buy security hardware, you should be able to keep using it as your needs change," said Zach Herbert, cofounder and CEO of Foundation. "You shouldn't have to buy another device every time you want a new capability or wait for the manufacturer to build it. We built KeyOS so developers can bring those ideas to users themselves."

For Ethereum users, the app works alongside a compatible wallet on their phone or computer. After preparing a transaction in that wallet, they scan its QR code with Passport's camera and review the request on Passport's screen. If they approve it, Passport produces a digital signature and displays it as a QR code for the wallet to scan. The signature returns to the wallet while the private keys stay on Passport, with no USB or Bluetooth connection needed for signing.

To help users check what they are signing, the app implements Verifiable Signing. Alongside the destination, amount, fees, and network, it displays a cryptographic fingerprint of additional transaction data that users can compare with an independently verified value before approving the transaction.

The launch follows Legacy Mode, which brings existing open source apps developed for Ledger to Passport. With the Universal Ethereum Signer, users can now install an Ethereum app built directly for KeyOS.

“We're pleased to support ZKnox's work on the Universal Ethereum Signer, an open source app designed to run across multiple hardware platforms,” said Nicolas Consigny, member of the Ethereum Foundation's Strategy Team.“The app launches first on KeyOS, with additional hardware integrations already in development.”

The Universal Ethereum Signer is available in beta today as an optional, manual installation on Passport Prime, with distribution through Foundation's app catalog planned for this winter. Source code and installation documentation are available in the Ethereum GitHub organization.

Passport Prime is available starting at $349 at foundation.xyz. Developers can find the tools and documentation to build their own apps at foundation.xyz/developers.

About Foundation

Foundation builds Human Authority Hardware: open source security devices that give individuals control over their money, identity, and digital lives. Its flagship device, Passport Prime, is assembled in the United States. Learn more at foundation.xyz.

Ledger is a trademark of Ledger SAS. This announcement does not imply Ledger's sponsorship or endorsement of Foundation or the Universal Ethereum Signer.

Contact

Founder

Phil

21M Communications

phil@21mcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at