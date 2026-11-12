New Study Links Fitness Engagement To Lower Medicare Inpatient Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A study of approximately 551,000 Medicare members finds positive estimated ROI and lower inpatient costs, while One Pass' Member Value ProfileTM helps health plans put those findings into action

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis of approximately 551,000 Medicare members provides evidence that fitness engagement can be associated with measurable healthcare and financial value, challenging health plans to look beyond enrollment metrics when evaluating fitness benefits. One Pass is pairing these findings with its Member Value ProfileTM, a proprietary model designed to help health plans identify members who may benefit most from fitness engagement and measure results over time.

Even modest engagement with the One Pass fitness benefit was associated with lower inpatient costs. Members who used the fitness benefit just one to four times over a six-month period had estimated inpatient costs approximately 20% lower than eligible non-users. Among those who engaged with One Pass at least twice weekly, estimated inpatient costs were as much as 45% lower.

The analysis also showed that for members with heart disease, health plans saw an estimated return of $3.40 for every $1 invested in the Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) population and a $1.50 return for every $1 invested in the Individual Medicare population, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members. Lower inpatient costs generally did not lead to higher spending elsewhere.

The Member Value Profile Turns Health Plan Data into Action

One Pass is putting these findings into action through its Member Value ProfileTM, which uses health plan claims data to help plans identify members who may benefit most from fitness engagement, prioritize outreach, and measure results over time. The findings also suggest plans do not need members to become frequent gym users before they may see value; they can engage members at different levels and help increase participation over time.

“Health plans are under increasing pressure to manage costs, but managing costs isn't simply about spending less,” said Tom Wiffler, CEO of One Pass.“It's about understanding where investment can generate value. These findings give plans new evidence that even modest fitness engagement can be associated with lower healthcare costs, while the One Pass Member Value ProfileTM gives them a way to put that evidence into action.”

Read the full study findings here.

About the Medicare fitness engagement study

The analysis examined Medicare beneficiaries eligible for One Pass from Q3 2023 through Q4 2025. Researchers compared four levels of recorded gym engagement and assessed healthcare outcomes during the following 12 months, adjusting for demographics, region, plan type, prior healthcare utilization, and clinically relevant chronic conditions.

About One Pass

One Pass helps people stay active in ways that fit their lives-wherever they are and wherever life takes them. Through a single membership, One Pass provides access to an expansive nationwide network of fitness and wellness experiences, empowering members to discover what moves them at every stage of life.

Currently serving more than 150 health plans and 4,000 employers, One Pass connects more than 43 million people to 28,000 gyms, 15+ leading digital brands, and lifestyle perks like grocery delivery. By making activity and healthy living easier, more flexible, and more affordable, One Pass helps people build healthier habits that lead to better outcomes, for individuals and organizations alike.

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