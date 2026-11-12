Banner Alzheimer's Institute Celebrates 20 Years Of Pioneering Research, Compassionate Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two decades of groundbreaking discoveries in prevention, treatment & detection

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty years ago, preventing Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appeared seemed far beyond reach. For millions of families, that meant watching a parent forget a grandchild's name, or a spouse lose the thread of a life built together. Today, pioneering research at Banner Alzheimer's Institute is helping to bring that possibility - catching and stopping Alzheimer's before it ever steals a memory - closer to reality.

Banner Health, one of the nation's few fully integrated nonprofit health systems, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the institute now internationally recognized for its contributions to Alzheimer's research and care and its ongoing role in major scientific discoveries that are changing the outlook for patients and families. Its research continues to lead to global advancements in diagnosing, treating and preventing Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Banner established Banner Alzheimer's Institute in 2006 as the organization's first Center of Excellence. Each year the institute celebrates new milestones that underscore its three-part mission: to end Alzheimer's without losing another generation, establish a new standard of care for patients and families, and develop new models of biomedical collaboration.

This work grows ever important as more than 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with clinical Alzheimer's dementia, and the Alzheimer's Association projects that number will reach nearly 13 million by 2050.

“We've come so far in making cutting-edge science real and accessible to everyday people - not just those who can reach a major research center or afford specialized testing,” said Marjorie Bessel, MD, Banner Health's chief clinical officer.“That commitment to meeting people where they are, combining world-class research with compassionate care, has defined this institute for 20 years, and it has never been stronger.”

Clinical trials at Banner have already played a significant role in advancing therapies approved by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for Alzheimer's and related dementias, and that momentum is only accelerating. Over two decades, the institute has grown from its Phoenix origins into a statewide and global force, building one of the world's most comprehensive research ecosystems for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurological conditions that spans prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care.

Banner is redefining what early detection and prevention can look like through pioneering prevention trials, groundbreaking biomarker blood tests designed to be as simple as a finger prick, and scalable programs that return Alzheimer's risk results directly to patients at home. The institute's community programs, global sample-sharing network through the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative, and inclusive outreach to underserved populations reflect a commitment to ensuring these advances reach everyone, not just those with access to major research centers.

As Banner enters its third decade, the horizon has never looked more promising. Ongoing prevention trials, landmark National Institutes of Health-funded studies including the link between high blood pressure and dementia, and a relentless push toward accessible diagnostics signal a future where Alzheimer's may one day be detected early, managed proactively and ultimately stopped before a single memory is lost.

"The future we are working toward is one where Alzheimer's is managed like any other chronic medical condition," said Corey Casper, MD, chief research officer of Banner Health. "Imagine adding a blood test to your annual wellness visit, the same way we check cholesterol, starting in your early 50s. If we see changes, we have a conversation and take action. We envision a world where someone can test at home, receive results in the way that works best for them and make informed decisions."

"If we detect the earliest biological evidence of disease, we want to offer a treatment that stops it from advancing so Alzheimer's never has to become the devastating condition so many families know today," Dr. Casper added. "At the same time, we cannot lose sight of those living with Alzheimer's right now. Our commitment to them is just as strong."

The institute's longer-term vision also includes personalized medicine, using blood tests to identify protein abnormalities and tailor treatments to individual patients, along with more accessible therapies, including oral medications.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.

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Brain scan Banner Alzheimer's Institute

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