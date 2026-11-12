Brunswick Corporation Wins Best Of Show, Three Additional Honors At 2026 In-House Creative Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The Voice of Lowrance” campaign wins Best of Show; Boston Whaler brand refresh and Lowrance Bassmaster Classic also recognized for creative excellence

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), a global leader in recreational marine technology, today announced that its internal creative team received four honors at the 2026 In-House Creativity Awards, presented by the In-House Agency Forum (IHAF). The honors include the competition's prestigious Best of Show award for Lowrance's“Voice of Lowrance” campaign.

The awards were presented Nov. 10 at the IHAF Conference & Awards in Boston. The annual In-House Creativity Awards recognize outstanding creative work produced by corporate creative organizations and in-house agencies.

"Lowrance and Boston Whaler are two of the most iconic and storied brands in the marine industry, and continuing to build their legacies requires both a deep respect for their heritage and a willingness to push creative boundaries," said Lauren Beckstedt, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Brunswick Corporation. "These awards recognize the passion, imagination and creative excellence our team brings to building meaningful brands and brand experiences. Earning Best of Show is especially rewarding and reflects the exceptional talent we have brought together within Brunswick."

Brunswick's 2026 In-House Creativity Awards



Best of Show, Creative Copywriting:“ The Voice of Lowrance ,” an integrated advertising campaign celebrating Lowrance's connection with anglers and fishing culture.

Gold, Creative Copywriting:“The Voice of Lowrance.” Watch “The Voice of Lowrance.”

Silver, Events, B2C, External Audience: Lowrance Bassmaster Classic, recognizing a creative partnership with a local brewery. Honorable Mention, Corporate Communications, Brand Identity Kits: Boston Whaler brand refresh, recognizing creative work to modernize the expression of one of the marine industry's most recognizable brands. Watch the Boston Whaler brand refresh video.

“These awards are a tremendous honor for our entire creative team and a reflection of the talent, dedication and collaboration behind every project,” said Alli Straus, senior director of creative services, Brunswick Corporation.“Our team brings an incredible amount of passion and pride to the work, and having that creativity recognized by our peers in the industry is especially meaningful. It's a testament to what we can accomplish when talented people come together around a shared commitment to great ideas and exceptional execution.”

The In-House Creativity Awards recognize outstanding creative work produced by internal agencies across more than 40 categories, including advertising, corporate identity, social media, video and experiential marketing. Entries are evaluated by a panel of industry experts, with Gold, Silver and Honorable Mention awards presented across individual categories and a single Best of Show honor awarded across the competition.

The four honors highlight Brunswick's investment in building marketing and creative capabilities internally, combining brand expertise with creative innovation to strengthen consumer connections across its portfolio.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that“Next Never RestsTM.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion, parts and accessories, marine electronics, as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. For more information, visit Brunswick.com or the Brunswick Newsroom

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CONTACT: Brad Carroll Director, External Enterprise Communication 734-751-3088...