CCP Now Lansdale Brings Specialized Walk-In Cardiac Care To Montgomery County

LANSDALE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP), the region's leading cardiology practice, today announced that CCP Now Lansdale is open and actively serving patients at 1684 S. Broad Street, Lansdale, PA. The cardiac walk-in facility opened on Monday, September 21, 2026, and gives Montgomery County residents a faster, more appropriate option for urgent but non-life-threatening heart symptoms.

CCP Now Lansdale gives patients with symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations a choice other than waiting for an office appointment or heading to an overcrowded emergency room. The CCP Now model closes a critical gap in local cardiac care, providing prompt evaluation by cardiac specialists, advanced on-site diagnostics, and coordinated follow-up.

Unlike a hospital emergency department or a general urgent care center, CCP Now is built exclusively for cardiac concerns. Every part of the visit, from triage to testing, is designed around heart patients. The model first launched at CCP Now Springfield in Delaware County in April 2026, and Lansdale's opening now extends it to Montgomery County.

"Cardiac symptoms shouldn't leave patients guessing about where to go," said Anita Sinese, DO, Lead Provider at CCP Now Lansdale. "At CCP Now, patients walk in and see a team that focuses only on the heart. We can evaluate them quickly, run the right tests on-site, and decide on the safest next steps, often in a single visit."

Faster care at the right level leads to better outcomes. By intervening earlier, CCP Now helps reduce treatment delays and unnecessary hospital admissions. It also eases pressure on area emergency departments, so that they can focus on the most critical, life-threatening cases.

“Hospitals and Emergency Departments are often understaffed and challenged to meet the demands of an aging population,” said James Barrett, DO, Cardiologist at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia.“Our ambition is to provide specialized care to our local community to meet their cardiovascular needs. We hope to increase access for our patients and ease the burden on our local Emergency Departments. Often, we can save patients a long wait in the ED, and the hospitals can focus their resources where they are needed most.”

CCP Now Lansdale also connects patients directly to CCP's established network of cardiology providers. This integrated approach supports continuity of care and keeps high-quality heart care close to home for Montgomery County families.

About Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia (CCP) is one of the largest and most respected cardiology practices in the Philadelphia region, managed by Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), a portfolio company of the private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners. With a dedicated team of highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers, CCP is committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered cardiovascular care. The practice offers a full range of diagnostic, interventional, and preventive services across multiple locations, utilizing the latest medical technology and treatment protocols to ensure the highest standard of care for all patients. CCP consists of 33 locations, over 80 cardiologists, and over 50 advanced practitioners throughout the region.

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