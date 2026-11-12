9Thco Helps Visier Modernize Visier To Launch Its New Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9thCO, a digital transformation agency, today announced the successful overhaul of visier.com, the website of the globally recognized leader in HR technology and workforce analytics. The strategic redevelopment transitions Visier's enterprise website to a highly scalable, decoupled Next.js architecture, establishing a future-proof foundation to support the company's rebranding and go-to-market initiatives.

Prior to the engagement, Visier's digital presence was constrained by a fragmented legacy implementation spread across disparate third-party tools. The company's previous Gatsby-based website suffered from memory-intensive builds that exceeded resource limits, slowing down as the site's content volume expanded.

Furthermore, an inflexible configuration within their Contentful Content Management System (CMS) instance created severe operational bottlenecks. Visier's marketing teams were heavily reliant on engineering support, severely hindering speed-to-market.

A Next-Generation Solution

To resolve these challenges, 9thCO engineered a comprehensive digital transformation, migrating the site's frontend to Next.js, resolving memory issues and boosting overall performance.

9thCO re-architected Visier's Contentful instance with a flexible dual-model approach, balancing a slottable page builder for marketing flexibility with fixed templates for structured content. The agency implemented a custom server-rendered Live Preview capability, allowing editors to seamlessly preview and publish content instantly.

Empowering Marketing Autonomy and Brand Evolution

This modernization upgraded Visier's digital footprint into a cohesive engine capable of supporting their new brand identity. Visier's marketing teams are now fully autonomous, equipped to build and launch accessible, high-performing pages without developer intervention.

"We're extremely satisfied with the new engine you guys have built. It's a solid foundation that allows us to move forward with confidence." said Mike Duquet, Web Experience Director at Visier, following the successful launch.

About 9thCO

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Toronto, 9thCO is an award-winning full-stack digital marketing and development agency. With deep expertise in headless CMS implementations, e-commerce, digital transformation and SEO/AEO, 9thCO partners with enterprise organizations to engineer scalable, high-performance digital experiences.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI is the context foundation for talent management. The Visier Workforce Intelligence Platform turns scattered, sensitive people data into one governed understanding of the entire workforce, so organizations can understand, plan, and activate all of their talent priorities in one place. More than 85,000 of the world's most complex organizations, including Ford Motor Company, eBay, Experian, and Domino's Pizza, rely on Visier's over 16 years of workforce domain expertise, ranked #1 in vendor satisfaction and user experience for three consecutive years by the Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey. Learn more at Visier.com.

9thCO Inc.

info@9thco.com

416.923.9898