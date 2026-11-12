Freight Right Launches Freight Right MCP For Chatgpt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ChatGPT listing gives Freight Right customers access to freight rates, quotes, booking requests and shipment tracking without leaving their conversations.

La Crescenta-Montrose, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Right Global Logistics announced that its Freight Right MCP is now available as a plugin in ChatGPT. Customers can connect their Freight Right accounts to check rates, request quotes, prepare bookings and track shipments through simple conversations.







Freight Right's MCP now available as a ChatGPT plugin

The plugin connects ChatGPT to Freight Right's Shipment Manager platform. Customers can sign in with an existing account or create one for free. No API keys or manual setup are needed.

Users can sign in with an existing Freight Right account or create one for free. Setup does not require API keys or manual configuration.

"Many of our customers already use ChatGPT in their daily work," said Robert Khachatryan, founder and CEO of Freight Right Global Logistics. "Now they can ask what a shipment will cost or where their freight is without leaving the chat. The same Freight Right team is still behind the service and the freight itself."

In ChatGPT, the Freight Right plugin can:

Compare rates for ocean FCL and LCL, air freight, and LTL trucking in the US and Canada. Results list the lowest rates first, with carrier details, total cost, available transit times, exclusions and rate expiration dates.Look up codes using city, port or airport names.Send requests for full truckload shipping, Mexico trucking and other freight that needs manual pricing. Customers review each request before sending it to Freight Right's pricing team.Check the status of quote requests and view offers from Freight Right's pricing team.Prepare bookings. Select an offer and receive a link to review and request the booking through Freight Right.Find shipments by reference, bill of lading, container or purchase order number. View routes, milestones, shipment dates and container details.Retrieve documents available for a shipment through the customer's Freight Right account.

The plugin also includes five built-in skills for pricing, quote requests, booking preparation, account access and billing, and shipment tracking. These skills help ChatGPT select the right tools for each task, including when a shipment needs a custom quote from Freight Right's team.

The Freight Right plugin is now available in the ChatGPT plugin directory:

ChatGPT and Codex share OpenAI's plugin directory, giving users another way to find Freight Right in supported AI environments.

The ChatGPT plugin joins Freight Right's existing listings in Claude, Cursor and Grok Bot. Each uses the same Freight Right MCP server and account sign-in.

Other AI assistants and agents that support custom MCP connections can also connect to Freight Right at .

The plugin can prepare bookings, but it cannot confirm them. Customers must review the offer and request the booking through Freight Right. Freight Right then confirms the request. Payments and purchases are not completed in ChatGPT.

The plugin follows each customer's Freight Right account permissions. Rate checks count toward the account's monthly limit. Shipment tracking reflects the latest recorded status, which may lag behind the freight's actual movement.

"Customers should be able to price a container, check on a late shipment or see what's arriving this week just by asking," Khachatryan said. "Our goal is to make those tasks part of the tools people already use, rather than make them switch between systems."

The launch is part of Freight Right's broader work in agentic logistics. The company is bringing freight rates, booking requests and shipment tracking into the AI tools customers already use, reducing the need to switch between platforms.

More information about Freight Right MCP, supported AI tools and setup instructions is available at the Freight Right MCP page:

About Freight Right

Freight Right is a technology-enabled global logistics company, founded in Los Angeles as a freight forwarder. Its services span ocean, air, truck (FTL and LTL), customs brokerage, warehousing and white glove delivery, supported by its own technology. In 2024 its customers moved nearly $15 billion of goods across more than 100 countries.

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