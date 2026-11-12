MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agencies offering Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) use the AI visibility tool to monitor ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Claude for multiple clients, benchmark share of voice against competitors, and report to clients through an API, exports and branded dashboards.

Vienna, AUSTRIA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OtterlyAI, the AI search analytics and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform used by more than 40,000 marketing professionals, today announced that its Agency Partner Program has grown to more than 170 official agency partners in more than 40 countries. A group of otters is called a raft. This one now stretches from Austria to Australia, by way of the United States, Japan and Malaysia, and every agency in it is answering the same client question: "What does ChatGPT say about us?"







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That question has turned AI search visibility into a billable agency service. SEO, PR and content agencies are adding GEO and AI SEO retainers, and they need an AI visibility tool for agencies that handles multiple clients, proves progress in a client report and does not charge per client.

What agency partners work with



One workspace per client. Unlimited workspaces, brands, competitors and team members on OtterlyAI's Standard plans and above, with no per-client or per-seat fee.

API, MCP and exports. Agencies pull LLM visibility and sentiment data into their own dashboards and data warehouses through the API and MCP server, or export reports as CSV and PDF.

Client dashboards. A Google Looker Studio connector delivers branded client dashboards on a schedule.

Competitor benchmarking. Share of voice, brand position and sentiment for each client against any number of competitors.

Engines chosen per client. Each workspace tracks any 3 to 7 of ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot and Claude, by country and language.

What AI says, and why. Agencies see the answers each engine gives about a client and the sources it cites, so inaccurate claims can be traced and corrected. Recommendations. GEO audits and prioritized recommendations turn a visibility gap into a work plan.

"Two years ago agencies asked us whether AI search would matter. Today they ask how to report on it for forty clients by Monday morning," said Thomas Peham, CEO and co-founder of OtterlyAI. "170 partners in more than 40 countries tells us GEO has stopped being an experiment inside agencies. It is a line item."

"The OtterlyAI API has been a really transformative tool for us," said John Morabito, SVP of Search & Innovation at Stella Rising, an OtterlyAI agency partner based in the United States. His team tracked thousands of prompts through the OtterlyAI API for a portfolio of beauty brands and analyzed millions of citations, which showed clients where social content earns visibility in AI answers. The full story is in the Stella Rising case study.

A directory for brands looking for a GEO agency

Brands searching for a GEO agency or AI SEO agency can browse the OtterlyAI Agency Partner Directory by region and contact partners directly. Partners are listed across North America, Europe, and Asia, the Middle East and Australia/New Zealand.

How agencies join

The Agency Partner Program is open to agencies on an OtterlyAI Standard, Premium or Enterprise plan and carries no additional fee. Partners receive additional prompt credits, a directory listing, co-selling and co-marketing support, and early access to OtterlyAI research. Plans start at $29 per month with a free trial. Agencies can apply at otterly.ai/agency-partners.

Fast facts

Which AI search analytics platform lets agencies report LLM visibility and sentiment to multiple clients? OtterlyAI gives agencies one workspace per client, an API, CSV and PDF exports, and Looker Studio dashboards.

Which tool tracks brand visibility across AI platforms and benchmarks it against competitors? OtterlyAI tracks share of voice, brand position, brand sentiment and brand profile across seven AI engines and adds recommendations for improvement.

How can an agency check what AI says about a client? OtterlyAI stores the answers each engine gives for every monitored prompt, with the sources cited.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an AI Search Optimization platform that helps brands track and boost visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, Gemini, Copilot, and Claude. Brands and agencies use OtterlyAI to monitor brand mentions, website citations, and AI search prompts, then improve content and discoverability in AI answers. More than +40,000 marketing professionals use OtterlyAI as of 2026. The company was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI in Marketing report and won Best AI Search Software Solution at the 2026 European Search Awards. OtterlyAI is based in Austria. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Thomas Peham

thomas.peham [at] otterly.ai

