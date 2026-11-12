Celebrate Farm Transition Appreciation Day On January 7, 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seventh annual Farm Transition Appreciation Day (FTADay) will take place on Thursday, January 7, 2027, encouraging farmers, families and farm teams across Canada to start - or continue - a conversation about the future of their farm.

Created to encourage and celebrate the progress Canada's farmers are making on their farm transition journeys, FTADay brings people together to share stories, advice and resources through social media, agricultural media and learning events across the country.

This year's theme, “It starts with a conversation,” recognizes that transition planning begins with people sharing their hopes, questions and expectations. Whether a farm family is taking its first steps or revisiting an established plan, a conversation can help build understanding and identify what comes next.

The New Year offers an opportunity to recognize the progress already made and take another step forward. FTADay is both a celebration and a call to action: make time to talk, listen and plan together.

To kick things off, here are 3 farm transition planning tips:

and establish a mutually agreed transition timeline., including advisors, accountants, lawyers and financial planners, considering fairness and the farm's financial viability.based on the evolving needs of the business and capture these in a written job description.

How can you support Farm Transition Appreciation Day?

Farmers, industry organizations, agribusinesses, governments and agricultural media are encouraged to help create a national conversation about farm transition.



Highlight FTADay through your websites, social media, industry publications and other communication channels.

Share farm transition stories, conversation starters, tips, resources, and tools.

Host a virtual or in-person event for your members, clients or community. Follow and mention Farm Management Canada and use #FTADay and #FarmTransition to join the conversation.



Let us know what you're planning so we can help promote your FTADay activities.

Visit

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for sustainable growth and prosperity. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

For more information, contact:

Farm Management Canada

21 Florence St., 2nd Floor

Ottawa, Ontario K2P 0W6

Email: ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

