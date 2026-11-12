Atqor Named Finalist For 2026 Microsoft Partner Of The Year Award In - Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global recognition highlights atQor's repeatable agentic AI framework, enterprise deployments across nine industries, and measurable business outcomes.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, California, USA / MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Canada / AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atQor today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award - Agents. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.







Microsoft recognizes atQor as a finalist in the Agents category of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

“This recognition reflects the depth of engineering and innovation our teams have built around agentic AI. What makes this achievement meaningful is not simply the number of agents developed, but the ability to create reusable solutions that address real business challenges across industries. We have invested in the architecture, engineering practices, and governance needed to help customers move from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption,” said Pushkaraj Kale, CEO, atQor India.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. atQor was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Business Transformation - Agents.

Agents award recognizes Microsoft partners delivering measurable customer impact through the design, deployment, and operationalization of agentic AI solutions built on Microsoft technologies. The category emphasizes production-grade agents embedded in business workflows, supported by governance, security, and human oversight.

atQor's recognized submission,“From Documents to Decisions: A Repeatable Agentic Framework for Enterprise Business Processes,” demonstrates its approach to applying intelligent agents to complex enterprise workflows.

“Being named a finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award is an important milestone in atQor's journey. For more than two decades, we have focused on helping enterprises turn Microsoft technology into meaningful business outcomes. Agentic AI represents a significant shift in how businesses operate, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to making that transformation practical, governed, and scalable. It reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams across the organization,” said Kartik Shah, Founder & Global CEO, atQor.

Enterprise AI Impact Across Industries

atQor's agentic AI portfolio spans nine industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, financial services, and government. During FY26, the company developed 252 AI agents, including 52 deployed into customer production and proof-of-concept environments and 200 developed through an internal innovation program. Of the internally developed agents, 25 were productized and published on Microsoft Marketplace.

The company's implementations address enterprise functions ranging from finance reconciliation and procurement to document intelligence, legal operations, workforce productivity, and enterprise knowledge management.

In one production manufacturing finance deployment, AI-powered document processing reduced manual effort by 60–70%, accelerated reconciliation by 50%, and achieved more than 90% data-extraction accuracy. Other implementations span regulated banking workflows, pharmaceutical document processing, telecommunications knowledge platforms, and government information services.

Underlying these solutions is atQor's repeatable agentic architecture, which combines information extraction, AI reasoning, business-rule validation, human oversight, and auditability. The approach enables agentic solutions to be adapted across enterprise processes while maintaining the controls required for operational use.

“Enterprise AI is ultimately measured by what it delivers in production. Our work across manufacturing, financial services, government, and other enterprise environments has reinforced the importance of building solutions that are reliable, secure, and accountable. The real achievement is not simply developing agents, but embedding them into business workflows where they can deliver lasting operational value,” said Greg Kachhadiya, Co-Founder & Global COO, atQor.

atQor has worked with Microsoft as Partner since 2004 and holds Microsoft Solutions Partner designations across AI Business Solutions, Cloud & AI Platforms, and Security, alongside 13 advanced specializations, Azure Expert MSP status, and Microsoft Frontier Partner recognition. Its capabilities span Azure, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365, Copilot, AI agents, cybersecurity, and managed services.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year's honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world.”

The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17–20. Additional details on the 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: .

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at .

About atQor

Founded in 2002, atQor is a global Microsoft-focused technology services and solutions company helping enterprises modernize and transform through Cloud, Data, AI, Security, and Business Applications.

With operations across Canada, the United States, and India, atQor combines enterprise consulting, solution architecture, engineering, and managed services expertise to deliver business outcomes across industries and geographies.







atQor is a global Microsoft-focused technology services company with Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and Frontier Partner recognition.

Press Inquiries

atQor - Corporate Communications

Marketing Manager

marketing [at] atqor.com

1-844-294-5383



For more information, visit