Synchrocare, LLC Expands Franchise Opportunities Into North Carolina's Growing Medical Technology Market

Entrepreneurial opportunities bring medical device distribution to a state with an expanding life sciences and advanced manufacturing sector.

- Reza Yazdian, JDNC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Carolina's position as a centre for healthcare research, medical education and bioscience development provides an important backdrop for businesses operating within the medical technology sector. Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005, is making franchise opportunities available across the state, offering entrepreneurs a pathway into medical device distribution.The state's healthcare and bioscience landscape extends well beyond traditional hospital services. North Carolina's bioscience industry recorded more than 102,900 jobs across 6,781 business establishments in 2025, reflecting the breadth of its research, laboratory, pharmaceutical and medical technology activities. Medical device and equipment employment also recorded growth between 2021 and 2025, contributing to an industry that connects scientific development with the practical needs of healthcare providers.The Research Triangle is central to this environment. Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill form a closely connected academic and research corridor, supported by Duke University, North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The region has developed a substantial presence in advanced medical technologies, including diagnostics, medical devices, imaging and healthcare information systems. More than 200 advanced medical technology companies operate in the Triangle, making it a significant centre for the development and application of healthcare technologies.North Carolina's healthcare infrastructure also extends across the state. UNC Health operates 11 hospitals and hundreds of clinical practices, providing services in all 100 counties. Other major academic and healthcare institutions, including Duke Health, Atrium Health and WakeMed, contribute to a broad network of hospitals, specialist facilities and medical practices. This extensive provider landscape highlights the range of organisations involved in acquiring and using medical equipment and healthcare technologies.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.For entrepreneurs considering entry into this sector, Synchrocare, LLC offers a franchise structure built around product access and operational support rather than prior clinical qualifications. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare, LLC manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This allows owners to concentrate on developing their local businesses and building relationships with healthcare providers.The franchise programme also includes self-paced training covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. Through this structure, individuals without a medical background can develop the product knowledge and commercial skills required to operate within the medical device distribution industry.The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $426.74 billion in 2026 to $614.91 billion by 2032, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.22%. This continued expansion reflects the importance of medical equipment and technology across healthcare delivery, from diagnostic and monitoring devices to therapeutic and surgical applications.Franchise opportunities are available across North Carolina, including the Research Triangle, Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad and other regional markets. Prospective owners can explore territories according to their business objectives and plans for establishing relationships with healthcare providers.Through its franchise programme, Synchrocare, LLC aims to extend its distribution network while providing entrepreneurs with access to medical products, supplier relationships, training and operational support.About Synchrocare, LLCSynchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005. The company provides franchise opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with healthcare providers through medical device distribution, supplier relationships, training and operational support.For more information about owning a Synchrocare, LLC franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Expands Franchise Opportunities into North Carolina's Growing Medical Technology Market News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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