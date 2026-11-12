Kanazawanagano Tourism Promotion Council Hosts Tourism Promotion Seminar For U.S. Travel Professionals In Los Angeles

Introducing travel options beyond Japan's well-known tourist routes and showcasing the diverse attractions of Kanazawa City and Nagano City

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Kanazawa–Nagano Tourism Promotion Council held a tourism promotion seminar for U.S. travel industry professionals, titled“Where Tradition Meets Nature: Kanazawa and Nagano, Japan,” on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Japanese restaurant Hayama by WATAMI in Culver City, California. A total of 20 people attended. The seminar was held as part of the“U.S. West Coast Tourism Promotion Project,” aimed at increasing awareness of Kanazawa and Nagano in the U.S. market and encouraging travel to both cities. Using“Beyond the Golden Route: Discover the Rainbow Route” as its concept, the seminar introduced new travel options beyond Japan's well-known tourist routes, highlighting opportunities to experience the culture and natural attractions of Kanazawa City and Nagano City.◆Tourism Presentations Featuring Kanazawa and NaganoThe seminar featured separate tourism presentations on Kanazawa and Nagano. The presentation on Kanazawa City in Ishikawa Prefecture introduced tourism experiences that allow visitors to explore Japanese history and craftsmanship, including the city's historic streetscapes and traditional crafts.The presentation on Nagano City in Nagano Prefecture highlighted its abundant natural surroundings, seasonal scenery, and historical and cultural attractions. It also introduced experiences unique to the region, including temple stays and shojin ryori, traditional Buddhist vegetarian cuisine.By sharing tourism information that reflected the distinctive characteristics of both cities, the seminar provided U.S. travel industry professionals with an opportunity to explore a wider range of travel possibilities across Japan.◆Networking with U.S. Travel Industry ProfessionalsFollowing the tourism presentations, a question-and-answer session was held, followed by networking over lunch. English-language tourism brochures and maps for both cities were available at the venue. The program also included a raffle featuring Kanazawa gold-leaf craft items as prizes. Through the seminar, the council shared tourism information about Kanazawa and Nagano directly with U.S. travel industry professionals and provided opportunities to exchange information to support future recommendations for travel to Japan.◆About Kanazawa and NaganoKanazawa City (Ishikawa Prefecture)Kanazawa is known for its historic streetscapes, traditional crafts, and rich culinary culture. The city brings together traditional Japanese culture and modern everyday life, offering visitors a variety of cultural experiences.Nagano City (Nagano Prefecture)Nagano is known for its historic landmarks, including Zenkoji Temple, and its abundant natural surroundings. The city offers diverse tourism experiences that allow visitors to explore its history and local culture while enjoying scenery that changes with the seasons.

SATOMI WATANABE

H.I.S International Tours (NY) Inc.

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Kanazawa–Nagano Tourism Promotion Council Hosts Tourism Promotion Seminar for U.S. Travel Professionals in Los Angeles News Provided By H.I.S International Tours (NY) Inc. November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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