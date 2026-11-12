Venustas Sponsors Hawkwatch International's Winter Fieldwork To Support Golden Eagle Conservation

HawkWatch International x Venustas Partnership 1

HawkWatch International x Venustas Partnership 2

HawkWatch International x Venustas Partnership 3

Heated apparel brand helps keep field crews warm during conservation efforts across the American West.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Venustas, a brand specializing in heated apparel, is sponsoring HawkWatch International's winter fieldwork, providing heated clothing to help keep crews warm as they carry out Golden Eagle conservation efforts across the American West.The partnership supports the people working outdoors during the cold winter months. HawkWatch International's seasonal conservation activities include providing supplementary food for Golden Eagles during periods of limited food availability and relocating roadkill away from traffic so birds can feed more safely.According to HawkWatch International, Utah experienced a particularly concerning Golden Eagle breeding season in 2026, adding to a longer pattern of troubling observations for the species. Its winter fieldwork forms part of the organization's efforts to address the challenges facing these birds.“It is hard work in the cold weather, so we are thrilled that Venustas is sponsoring our winter fieldwork!” HawkWatch International shared in a statement.Through the sponsorship, Venustas is contributing heated apparel to support crew comfort during cold-weather work. Photographs supplied by HawkWatch International show team members wearing the apparel in outdoor settings, offering a look at the people behind the conservation mission.The collaboration connects Venustas' focus on outdoor warmth with HawkWatch International's work to protect Golden Eagles. Venustas' contribution supports the field crews carrying out that work.To learn more about HawkWatch International and its conservation efforts, visit . To learn more about Venustas, visit .About VenustasVenustas specializes in heated apparel for everyday wear and outdoor activities. Its range includes heated vests, jackets, and other clothing designed to provide adjustable warmth in cold conditions. Learn more at .About HawkWatch InternationalHawkWatch International works to conserve birds of prey. Its Golden Eagle winter fieldwork includes supplementary feeding and relocating roadkill away from traffic to help birds feed more safely. Learn more at .Media ContactEstelleBrand Manager, VenustasEmail:...Website:Photos courtesy of HawkWatch International.

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Venustas Sponsors HawkWatch International's Winter Fieldwork to Support Golden Eagle Conservation News Provided By RC Outdoor Inc November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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