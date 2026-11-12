P53 Fresh Offers Whole Food Plant-Based Meals At Base Camp Food Carts In Bend

Dave and Lisa Brown, founders of P53 Fresh, bring together decades of nutrition research and a passion for delicious Whole Food Plant-Based meals in Bend, Oregon.

Dave and Lisa Brown bring nutrition education and a passion for cooking to a menu made without animal products or added cooking oils.

- Lisa Brown, Co-Founder, P53 Fresh

BEND, OREGON, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P53 Fresh, a food cart operated by Dave and Lisa Brown at Base Camp Food Carts, offers Whole Food Plant-Based meals to Bend residents and visitors. Opened in July 2026, the cart serves bowls, chili, soups, salads, and smoothies prepared without animal products or added cooking oils.

Located at 319 SW Century Drive, P53 Fresh welcomes customers following a Whole Food Plant-Based lifestyle, navigating dietary restrictions, or seeking meals made with whole plant foods. Menu and ordering information is available at .

The business combines Lisa's passion for cooking with Dave's decades of independent research into nutrition, cellular biology, and lifestyle. Its mission is to make nourishing food accessible and enjoyable, including for people facing health challenges.

“My passion is showing people that eating healthy doesn't mean giving up the foods and flavors they love. Cancer touches so many lives, whether personally or through family and friends. I want everyone, especially those facing health challenges, to have a place where they can enjoy delicious food and feel confident in what they're eating. P53 Fresh is for everyone. Nothing makes me happier than seeing someone take that first bite and realize plant-based food can taste this good!”

- Lisa Brown

Lisa develops the cart's meals using whole plant ingredients, creating hearty chili, comforting soups, colorful bowls, fresh salads, and smoothies. P53 Fresh sold out during its first two days of operation in July.

The couple's mission has roots in Dave's experience volunteering as a camp counselor at a Children's Cancer Camp in McCall, Idaho, in 1990. There, he met Kristina Haskins, a 16-year-old cancer survivor. That experience helped shape his commitment to education, compassion, and nutritional research.

Over the following decades, Dave's work led to P53 Diet & Lifestyle, P53 University, and five books: The P53 Diet & Lifestyle; The Lies We Eat: The Truth That Heals; Taste Versus Cancer; How You Are Being Poisoned; and Understanding Hormones, Enzymes & Cell Receptors. His goal has been to make complex scientific information understandable.

Haskins, who has remained connected with Dave over the years, shared her perspective on the couple's mission:

“I first met Dave Brown 36 years ago at a Children's Cancer Camp in McCall, Idaho, when I was a 16-year-old cancer survivor. His compassion and dedication to helping others have stayed with me throughout the years. I have personally witnessed the passion he has for researching the connection between nutrition and health. Three years ago, I introduced Dave to Jerry Summers, who was battling prostate cancer. Jerry has published his own personal account of choosing to follow the P53 Diet. I wholeheartedly believe in Dave and Lisa's mission and am proud to support their dedication to making healthier, delicious food accessible to everyone.”

- Kristina Haskins, Idaho

About P53 Fresh

P53 Fresh is a Whole Food Plant-Based food cart founded by Dave and Lisa Brown at Base Camp Food Carts in Bend, Oregon. Its menu features meals prepared without animal products or added cooking oils. The business brings together nutrition education and Lisa's passion for making nourishing food delicious.

Location: Base Camp Food Carts, 319 SW Century Drive, Bend, Oregon

Website:

Media Contact:

Dave Brown

Media Director, P53 Fresh

Phone: 360-907-0625

Dave Brown

P53 Fresh

+1 360-907-0625

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P53 Fresh Offers Whole Food Plant-Based Meals at Base Camp Food Carts in Bend News Provided By P53 Fresh November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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